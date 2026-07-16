Argentina risk FIFA punishment as players hold Falklands banner after win vs. England

Some Argentina players held a banner supporting their country's claims to the Falkland Islands during their on-pitch celebrations after their World Cup semifinal victory over England on Wednesday.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni had said before the game he did not want the fixture to become about the conflict over the British overseas territory.

But after his side came from 1-0 down with five minutes left to win 2-1 to reach a second successive World Cup final, players held a banner that read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" which translates to "The Falkland Islands are Argentinian" before leaving it on the pitch.

Political tensions linger between Argentina and Great Britain over the Falkland Islands, which boiled over into a 74-day conflict in 1982 during which 655 Argentine servicemen, 255 British servicemen and three people from the islands died.

Argentina has repeatedly claimed sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, which are about 8,000 miles from Britain and 300 miles from mainland Argentina.

Some Argentina players held up the banner after their 2-1 World Cup semifinal win over England. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Football's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), and FIFA have regularly held a hard line against political flags, slogans and symbols being displayed by teams or supporters at major tournaments.

"Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo," IFAB's rulebook states.

"For any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA."

ESPN has contacted FIFA for comment.

FIFA fined the Argentine Football Association £20,000 after its players held up a banner with the same wording before a friendly against Slovenia in 2014.