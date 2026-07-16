Scaloni: Argentina 'smell blood' to sink England in World Cup semifinal

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Lionel Scaloni admitted Argentina smelt blood when England hesitated, using the opportunity to mount a dramatic comeback that secured their place in the World Cup final.

England coach Thomas Tuchel attempted to defend a 1-0 lead, a shift that Scaloni said played right into the world champions' hands.

"This team plays best when facing adversity," Scaloni said after his side's 2-1 victory. "The opponent hesitates a bit, we smell blood, and we go for it. That's the feeling I'm left with."

Enzo Fernández's 85th-minute equaliser, following Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute opener for England, hauled world champions Argentina level before substitute Lautaro Martínez headed in the winning goal two minutes into stoppage time.

The victory, in the two nations' first meeting since 2005, confirmed a World Cup final against Spain on Sunday and kept alive Argentina's hopes of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

And Scaloni, who has guided the team to two Copas América and World Cup glory, said his players continue to "amaze" him.

"It is a great joy for our country and our people, and this group never ceases to amaze me," Scaloni said.

"We're going to give it our all (in the final), but after this, it's very tough... It's not arrogance, but we are unique."

"We would have been satisfied even if we'd lost, knowing we gave everything and created six or seven scoring options.

"Football isn't just about playing great, like we did in the second half. It's about everything, knowing how to suffer.

Argentina have added 2026 to 1986 and 1998 on the list of matches when they ended England's World Cup dreams in a high-stakes knockout clash.

"I can't compare it to that match against England [in the 1986 World Cup]... Diego's [Maradona] second goal was magnificent; it went down in history.

"This was more nerve-wracking than the match against Egypt, even though we played better today; the whole thing was incredible.

"We have to enjoy this now, because tomorrow we start thinking about Sunday's final against Spain"