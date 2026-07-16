Ex-USWNT keeper Hope Solo selling private collection at auction

Open Extended Reactions

Items from two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion goalkeeper Hope Solo's personal collection are headed to auction.

The Richland, Washington native consigned more than 45 lots toward Lelands 2026 Summer Classic Auction, which runs from July 26 to Aug. 15.

Solo's signed and photo-matched jersey and shorts worn in the United States' 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup Final victory over Japan (and her title ring) are among the items offered. So, too, are Solo's Golden Glove award and her signed and photo-matched jerseys from the quarterfinal and semifinal wins over China and Germany, respectively, from that tournament.

Solo's 2014 CONCACAF Women's Championship and 2016 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Golden Glove awards, as well as her signed, photo-matched jersey from the United States' 2016 Olympics group stage match against Colombia are available. Solo's 2015 ESPY Awards dress and the team-signed, match-used ball from her 100th international cap at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup are as well.

Hope Solo's jersey from the 2015 Women's World Cup will be sold at auction by Lelands. Courtesy of Lelands

"With soccer's popularity in the U.S. reaching new heights around this World Cup, it felt like the right time to let these pieces of my career become part of this sport's history in new hands," said Solo in a statement. "I hope whoever adds these pieces to their collections feels the same connection to this game that I have."

Solo, the 2009 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year, was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2023 after amassing 202 caps between 2000 and 2016 for the USWNT. She holds the record for most international career shutouts with 102.

"Hope Solo was the defining force of the USWNT's golden era and the record holder for most international wins and international shutouts by a goalkeeper," said Jordan Gilroy, director of acquisitions at Lelands, in a statement. "We're honored to offer these and other authentic pieces."

An unspecified portion of the auction proceeds will benefit SheBelongs, a soccer-centered leadership and community building nonprofit for young women, specifically refugees and underserved women.