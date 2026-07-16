World Cup daily: Argentina fans party after dramatic World Cup semifinal win

Why were Argentina able to come back vs. England? (2:42)

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And then there were two! After almost six weeks of competition, Spain and Argentina will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to decide who will be crowned world champions.

There are still three days to go before the game though, while semifinal losers France and England due to meet in Saturday's third-place match in Miami Gardens, Florida.

That means all four remaining teams are preparing for one final match before bidding farewell to the tournament.

Enjoy all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.