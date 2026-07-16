France vs. England at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, line-ups

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It's the match no one wants to play at the World Cup -- the bronze playoff to decide who finishes third. Both losing semifinalists, England and France, will be hoping to end their World Cup campaign on a positive note as they face off in Miami on Saturday.

France were left licking their wounds after a 0-2 loss to Spain in their semifinal, with the likes of Kylian Mbappé and co. coming up unstuck against the defensive might of Spain, who barely offered the 2018 champions a sniff in a controlled performance.

England, in contrast, came within 10 minutes of the final, with goals from Enzo Fernandez in the 85th minute and an injury-time winner from Lautaro Martínez allowing Lionel Messi's Argentina a shot at defending their title again.

This game offers a bit of revenge for England, who were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup by France in the quarterfinal.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday, July 18, 5 p.m.

UK BST: Saturday, July 18, 10 p.m.

India IST: Sunday, July 19, 2:30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday, July 18, 7 a.m.

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA

Referee: TBC

Team News and Predicted Lineups

FIFA via Getty Images

France

Didier Deschamps is likely without William Saliba who came off injured in the first half against Spain. While France might rotate, the frontline might be retained.

Predicted XI (4-2-1-3):

Mike Maignan

Jules Koundé | Maxence Lacroix | Dayot Upamecano | Theo Hernández

Manu Koné | Adrien Rabiot

Michael Olise

Ousmane Dembélé | Kylian Mbappé | Désiré Doué

England

Thomas Tuchel might be tempted to give his squad players a run out, but given the opposition they face, he might stick with most of his first XI -- though the likes of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka might miss out.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Jordan Pickford

Ezri Konsa | John Stones | Marc Guéhi | Nico O'Reilly

Kobbie Mainoo | Elliot Anderson

Noni Madueke | Jude Bellingham | Anthony Gordon

Harry Kane

Talking Points

Mbappé eyes Golden Boot and third place for France

play 1:02 Leboeuf: France semifinal loss to Spain is 'a failure'

As the inquest over France's semifinal defeat to Spain took place, the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise came in for plenty of criticism, with the trio largely ineffectual against Spain's control and defensive nous.

Having won the 2018 World Cup, the disappointment of losing the final in 2022 and a semifinal exit in 2026 suggests a downward trend, but France will be hopeful of securing third place. Ordinarily, this would see France utilise their second-string, but Mbappé might have other ideas.

The Real Madrid striker trails Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race -- having scored the same amount as Messi (8), but behind on assists (3 vs 4). Messi will be up against Spain's defensive might in the final, so Mbappé ought to fancy his chances against an English side that might not be at the races.

In addition, it's also an opportunity for France's frontline to put things right following their performance against Spain (0.3 xG -- their worst in 60 years), so there is potential for a hungry Mbappé and co. to make merry.

Can Tuchel salvage third place to prolong England spell?

play 1:18 Has Tuchel achieved more than Southgate for England?

The calls for Thomas Tuchel to be relieved off his duties as England boss were plentiful following their capitulation against Argentina in the final few minutes of the game. The German manager copped plenty of criticism for his substitutions, which were perceived to be far too defensive and allowed Lionel Messi and Argentina a route back into the game.

England have come up against a block in their quest to win major trophies, having reached the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018 and 2026, the Euros final in 2020 and 2024, and a World Cup quarterfinal in 2022. Tuchel was brought in to take them past this block, and can still achieve a modicum of success should they win third place.

Apart from the 1966 World Cup, England have never finished above fourth place in a World Cup, and a bronze medal for this group of players is not something to be sniffed at. Sources believe that Tuchel will stay on until Euro 2028, and a first-ever third place finish in the history of the nation would be a positive way to sign out of this World Cup.

Tuchel has quite the job to be able to lift his downcast squad, who were ten minutes away from contesting a World Cup final, but some fresh legs on the pitch might just be the answer.