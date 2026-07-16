Micah Richards learned of father's death before TV duty for England vs. Argentina

Former England defender Micah Richards was informed of the death of his father shortly before going on air as a BBC pundit for the World Cup semifinal against Argentina.

Richards, who won 13 caps for England as a player, appeared alongside Joe Hart and Wayne Rooney as Thomas Tuchel's side slipped to a late 2-1 defeat.

However, shortly after the broadcast, he revealed that he had been told of his dad Lincoln's death shortly before the game in Atlanta.

Writing on Instagram, Richards said: "Not long before going on air today, I received the awful news that my father Lincoln had passed away. His death was unexpected, and he has left us all too soon.

Micah Richards' father died before England faced Argentina. Getty

"He was my greatest fan. He barely missed a game my entire life.

"He would take me wherever I needed to go when I was a kid and he was the proudest parent possible during my professional career. It was so rare for him to not be by my side.

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"I know how much watching England World Cup games means to everyone at home, and how the experience bonds families together across the generations, like nothing else.

"I know, particularly as a proud old-school Yorkshireman, dad would've wanted the show to go on this evening. And so it did.

"Thinking of my siblings and all my wider family today as we remember my father Lincoln, my hero and inspiration."