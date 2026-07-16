World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as England suffer semifinal defeat against Argentina - July 16

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England suffered a heartbreaking World Cup exit as Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a late comeback to book the defending champions back-to-back finals, and you can catch up on the action with ESPN.

The Three Lions were on the brink of ending an agonising 60-year wait for another final after Anthony Gordon struck in the 55th minute, only for Thomas Tuchel's defensive changes to invite the South American side back into the game.

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There was plenty of pre-match noise around this semifinal with the iconic rivalry the two nations share but despite all that England rose to the occasion and looked up for the challenge.

Tuchel tweaked his starting line-up, introducing Morgan Rogers as a surprise on the right flank and it bore fruit as the Aston Villa man produced the assist for England's goal.

Reece James and Djed Spence occupied the full-back roles, with the latter timing some brilliant challenges and surges up the flanks to support Gordon on the break.

After a stop-start opening period to the first half which was littered with fouls as tempers boiled, England eventually took the lead in the 55th minute through Gordon's close-range finish.

The whole nation was dreaming, but there was still a sinking feeling that Argentina had not yet turned up with their best and when Tuchel made defensive changes -- bringing on Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly -- trouble beckoned.

Messi set up Enzo Fernández for a thundering finish in the 85th minute, before the Argentine talisman assisted substitute Lautaro Martínez seven minutes later to complete the turnaround.

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