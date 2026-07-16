Transfer rumors, news: Bayern star Olise wants Real Madrid move

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Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise wants to make a move to Real Madrid this summer, while Manchester United are ready to make a €60 million offer to sign AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Bayern Munich and France winger Michael Olise is one of the best in Europe. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

- Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise wants to make a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to Footmercato. The France forward was heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu after Los Blancos president Florentino Perez claimed he would submit a €150 million offer for a player this summer. While that turned out to be for Atletico Madrid's Julián Álvarez, there were plenty of rumors surrounding a deal for Olise as well. And Madrid are set to accelerate talks over a club-record transfer, with the player now seemingly open to a switch.

- Manchester United are ready to make a €60 million offer to sign AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné as the third addition in their central ranks this summer. Tuttosport claims that a bid is being considered, with the 25-year-old France international set to join Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos as part of a midfield shuffle at Old Trafford, following Casemiro's departure and Manuel Ugarte's long-term injury.

- Arsenal have no intention of allowing captain Martin Ødegaard to leave this summer, despite links surrounding his exit. TEAMtalk claims that the Gunners still view the Norway midfielder as central to the team's plans moving forward but manager Mikel Arteta is looking to add some new arrivals in the middle of the park. Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães has been heavily linked with a switch to North London, while Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi is another on the shortlist.

- Barcelona have been linked with a potential move to sign Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, according to Mundo Deportivo. A left-footed center back is high up on the club's priority list for this summer, with the 32-year-old among those being assessed. The former Manchester City man currently plays for Athletic Club, where he has a deal until 2028. A deal may be viewed as challenging, as the relationship between the two clubs appears to be strained after previous transfer sagas. Laporte has spent this World Cup partnered with young Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí for Spain, with the pair helping the national team reach the final.

- Inter Milan remain in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign versatile full back Djed Spence, reports Fabrizio Romano. It comes after an impressive World Cup campaign for the England defender, where he played a key role in the team making the semifinals. The 25-year-old's transfer valuation is currently higher than Inter Milan are willing to pay, but talks continue to find a potential resolution. Spence is reported to be open to a possible switch, which would see him return to Italy after a stint with Genoa in 2024.

Other rumors

- Bayern Munich have closed the door on any potential exit for Harry Kane, as the England striker continues to be linked with a switch to Barcelona. (Sport)

- Alexis Mac Allister is set for important talks with Andoni Iraola over his future at Liverpool moving forward. The Argentina midfielder has just two years remaining on his contract at Anfield, but the Reds are believed to be relaxed over his situation. (TEAMtalk)

- Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to join Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna. It will be the 37-year-old's 12th club in senior football, with an exit from his second stint at Marseille now expected. (Footmercato)

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- Christos Tzolis is pushing to join Arsenal, as the Premier League champions are expected to open club-to-club talks with Club Brugge over the 24-year-old forward soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Everton and Fulham are eyeing a deal for Genoa right back Brooke Norton-Cuffy, 22, with the former Arsenal defender viewed as an option to strengthen at the back. (Nicolo Schira)

- Crystal Palace have offered another contract extension to striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, this time until 2030. The France forward has just one year remaining on his current deal, and has been linked with an exit just a few months on from his failed transfer switch to AC Milan in the winter transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio has emerged as an option for Leeds United. The Premier League outfit are set for another goalkeeper shuffle, after losing both Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow as free agents. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Inter Milan are still considering a move for John Stones as a free agent, with Chelsea's valuation of Trevoh Chalobah's transfer fee deemed to be too much. There are doubts over the former Manchester City defender, however, due to his recent fitness record. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Jack Grealish is prioritizing a return to Everton this summer, while doubts persist over his future at Manchester City. The Toffees will only do a deal if City reduce the £50 million valuation set in his initial loan deal. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa are continuing to explore a potential deal to sign Mexico World Cup star Julian Quinones heading into next season. (Football Insider)