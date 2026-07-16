Five shots, 12% possession: England's damning stats against Argentina at World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

The numbers aren't pretty when assessing the fallout of England's 2-1 loss to Argentina in the World Cup semifinal.

Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute opening goal gave the Three Lions -- and their legions of fans in Atlanta and back home -- a reason to dream.

But Thomas Tuchel's defensive substiutions failed to keep Argentina at bay. Lionel Messi assisted twice -- for Enzo Fernández after 85 minutes, and for Lautaro Martínez in stoppage-time, sending them into Sunday's final where they will meet Spain.

Where did it go wrong for England?

The first half was cagey. The combined 0.08 expected goals total was the second-lowest xG in a first half of a World Cup match in the last 60 years (the record is Costa Rica vs. Japan in 2022 -- 0.06). Messi's pass completion percentage of 67% was his second-lowest in the first half of a World Cup match.

After Gordon's opener, Tuchel made his first substitution by removing the goalscorer and sending on Ezri Konsa after 72 minutes. England reverted to three centre-backs and two wing-backs. 77% of teams that score first in a World Cup knockout game end up advancing.

After 82 minutes, Tuchel replaced Declan Rice and Reece James with Nico O'Reilly and Dan Burn respectively.

It was only after Argentina went 2-1 ahead in stoppage-time that Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney were introduced for Djed Spence and John Stones.

play 2:42 Why were Argentina able to come back vs. England?

From Gordon's goal in the 55th minute to Martínez's goal in the 92nd minute England had 12% possession to Argentina's 88%. The only team with a lower percentage of possession in that same time frame at this World Cup was Qatar in the 6-0 loss when they were down to nine players (11%).

This was the fourth time in a World Cup knockout stage match that England scored first and lost -- tied for the most with Germany and Mexico

England's five shots were their fewest in a World Cup match in the last 60 years.

England have now lost seven straight World Cup matches against opponents ranked in FIFA's top 10 in the pre-tournament rankings.

England have not won in a World Cup knockout match against a former winner since they defeated West Germany in the 1966 final.

Argentina prove their mettle against England

Argentina noticeably improved after the 55th minute when England scored. They had five shots before the 55th minute and 10 afterwards. Their xG went from 0.18 before to 1.48 after. Their chance creation went from four before to nine after. Argentina completed 58 passes in the attacking third before the 55th minute and 148 after.

Argentina's six goals between the 76th minute and the end of normal time is the most by any team this World Cup. Fernández's equaliser was their fifth from outside the box - also the most of any team at this tournament.

Messi has recorded a goal or assist in 11 straight World Cup games dating back to 2022, extending the longest such streak on record (last 60 years).

Messi's assist for Martínez's headed winner was his 10th to the Inter striker, the most of any of his international teammates. It was Messi's fourth assist of this tournament, his most of any World Cup.

Messi has 33 goal contributions in 33 career World Cup games (21 goals, 12 assists).

play 1:23 Scaloni: Argentina 'smelt blood' against England in WC semifinal

Messi is tied for the most goals in this World Cup (eight with Kylian Mbappé) and is second in assists with four (one behind leader Michael Olise). In the last World Cup, Messi was one goal shy of sharing the lead for assists and goals. Thomas Müller (five goals, three assists) in 2010 is the last player to lead or be tied for most goals and assists in a single World Cup.

Messi is already the leader in chances created in the last 60 years of the World Cup, with 99. Diego Maradona is second on the list with 71. Messi has created 25 chances this World Cup. The most chances created in a single World Cup in the last 60 years is 31, by the Netherlands' Johan Cruyff in 1974 and Portugal's António Simões in 1966.

Messi's running also caught the eye. He covered 8,348.54 meters, his most in any 90-minute game of this tournament. He won 12 duels, his most in a World Cup match since 2014 (when he was 27) and his most in a World Cup match without extra time since 2010 (when he was 23).

Gary Lineker blasts 'unfathomable' England tactics

Speaking on The Rest is Football on Netflix, former England striker Gary Lineker said: "I found it absolutely unfathomable that, if your tactic is to sit everyone deep, you do that against the greatest player ever to play football.

"I think he's just cementing that game after game after game. Most goals in the World Cup, most assists in the World Cup. And he moves to the right, and you play a back five, and you still don't go and get tight to him.

"Just put someone on him. He had so much space. He just whipped ball after ball after ball into the box."

- Argentina stun England with late rally to reach World Cup final

- Argentina expose England's all-too-familiar World Cup faults

- Every England World Cup exit since 1966 - revisiting 60 years of hurt

Former midfielder Joe Cole cited a negative mentality in sight of victory after England lost a third successive World Cup semi-final.

Cole said: "It was deflating, wasn't it? Because we've been here before. I think it's the same problems. If you ever take England on and get it done, you have to get over the hurdle where the fear of failure just paralyses England teams.

"Twelve per cent possession after we scored the goal, that tells you there's something there. It's a mindset. We could talk about tactics, substitutions and everything like that, but ultimately it comes from a manager.

"Too many times, it's like a panic sets in when we're nearly there. We've got it, and then we just trip over our own feet."

Ian Wright also felt Tuchel was too negative, with the former striker saying: "We've got players on the bench with pace, we needed to get out. He didn't change anything in respect of us getting out.

"Him putting players on to load up and be defensive, something that Messi wants. Messi wants to dribble through people and put the ball in the box and cause chaos."

Wright also took issue with Tuchel's assertion after the game that he had no regrets.

"You can't say we played our best game, we didn't play our best game," added Wright.

"How many times did we touch the ball in the box? Seven? If you're playing your best game and you have seven touches in their box, you're not asking a lot of yourselves. Why's he saying that? Is he insulting our intelligence? We watched the game."

Press Association and ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.