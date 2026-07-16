Lionel Messi: Argentina's World Cup win over England 'a gift for Maradona'

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Lionel Messi dedicated Argentina's World Cup semifinal win over England to the late Diego Maradona.

The defending champions came from behind to beat England, 2-1, on Wednesday in Atlanta and set up a final showdown with Spain on Sunday.

Consistently compared to Argentina icon and 1986 World Cup winner Maradona throughout his famous career, Messi, 39, who set up both of Argentina's goals against England, said after the game: "Diego was truly great. I never wanted to compare myself to him; as far as I'm concerned, he's the greatest of them all.

"We shared some wonderful moments; in 2010, at the World Cup, he had a brilliant spell -- we talked about the opposition and the matches in that tournament.

"Today, wherever he is, he'll be happy, enjoying all of this, given how much the national team meant to him and the legacy he left behind. It's a gift for him."

Lionel Messi helped set up both of Argentina's goals against England. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

Maradona, who passed away in 2020, scored his first goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal by using his hand, a goal dubbed the 'hand of God.'

The Boca Juniors and Napoli legend then doubled Argentina's lead with an extraordinary solo effort that later won a FIFA poll to find the 'goal of the century.'

Argentina won that game, 2-1, then went on to lift the World Cup trophy for the second time.

Messi admitted that Wednesday's game had a special significance for him and the Argentinian people because of the bitter rivalry that exists between the two countries.

"Although it was just a match, we experienced something special -- we could feel it right from the national anthem," Messi said. "The fans wanted this victory more than any other, because of what it means to face England in a semifinal and reach another World Cup final in a row.

"I know how happy people in Argentina are... My mum and my family sent me pictures of people celebrating.

"I'm very proud and happy to be able to give the Argentine people this special joy. No Argentine wanted to lose this match. It was incredible how this whole World Cup unfolded, given what this semifinal against England meant. Nobody wanted to lose today."

Messi, who was the most valuable player when Argentina ended a 36-year drought for a third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022, has been outstanding in this tournament.

The Inter Miami forward became the all-time top scorer at World Cups with 21 goals. He is also the all-time leading assist provider in World Cup history with 13.

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"I've been preparing and training for a year now, and I knew I was going to give it my all to be in the best possible shape," Messi said. "Right now I just want to enjoy myself. I'm not talking about my last World Cup, or anything like that. This team always gives its all and owes nothing to anyone.

"This team never stops trying; we went out to win it with our football and determination, and we're in another World Cup final. We pinned them [England] back in their own half and showed we could win it in regulation, without going to extra time. We had the composure and character to come from behind. To be honest, we really enjoyed it."

Messi will take on familiar faces in Sunday's final.

Spain's squad has eight players from Barcelona, Messi's former club.

Messi praised the Euro 2024 winners, who upset France 2-0 on Tuesday to reach a second World Cup final. "It's a tremendous team with some outstanding players, who play great football," Messi said.

"It's a team I know well; they have a footballing philosophy and have been playing this way for many, many years. I know the players -- I've played against them, I follow them -- and several of them are at Barça, the team I love and follow. It's a special match, a World Cup final. I imagine it's going to be an even contest."