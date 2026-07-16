Chelsea near signing of Melvine Malard from Man United - sources

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Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Manchester United forward Melvine Malard, a source has told ESPN, in what would be a club record fee.

The fee is believed to be around £850,000 ($1.1 million) and would see Malard reunited with former manager Sonia Bompastor who coached the French international at OL Lyonnes.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attacking options after the departure of Sam Kerr and have already penned a new deal with academy graduate Aggie Beever-Jones.

Melvine Malard is close to joining Chelsea. Photo by Poppy Townson - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images

Another source added that United were keen to keep Malard and offered her a new contract however, deemed it a better situation to receive a fee for her transfer rather than letting her go on a free next season when her contract expires.

United have signed defender Andrea Medina but have also parted ways with Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund, further reducing an already depleted squad.

Malard registered 19 goal involvements in all competitions last season, marking her as the club's most prominent attacker.

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