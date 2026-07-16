Hearts, Scotland keeper Craig Gordon announces retirement: 'Gloves are finally off'

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Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has announced his retirement from football at the age of 43.

Gordon has called time on a 24-year professional career which brought 84 international caps, six league titles, four Scottish Cups -- the first of them with his home-town club -- five Scottish League Cups and European football.

His career was punctuated by a series of injuries, but the resilience of a man who emerged from the Hearts academy as a youngster and had spells at Sunderland and Celtic before returning to Tynecastle in 2020, was as impressive as his undoubted quality.

Craig Gordon announced his retirement. Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images

Gordon said in a video on Instagram: "Everyone has dreams. Mine were probably no different to most kids,' to play for my club and my country, Heart of Midlothian and Scotland.

"Improbable? Perhaps. Impossible? Absolutely not. Hard work, sacrifices, setbacks, step by step dreams become reality, from supporting Hearts to playing for Hearts.

"There's nothing better than walking out here at Tynecastle, hearing Gorgie Roar and celebrating a victory.

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"I've never wanted it to end, but end it must. I have lived my dreams and for that, I am so thankful.

"Now the gloves are finally off, I bid farewell to my playing career. You the fans have given me everything and it has been a privilege to represent you. I hope you have enjoyed it as much as I have.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Gordon was a member of the Scotland squad for this summer's World Cup finals, but did not make an appearance as Nottingham Forest's Angus Gunn started all three games.