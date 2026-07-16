Argentina 'inappropriate' for Falklands banner in England World Cup clash - minister

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Argentina have been criticized as "inappropriate" by a minister for a banner about the Falkland Islands after beating England at the World Cup.

Some of Argentina's players held a banner that translated as "The Falkland Islands are Argentine" after their 2-1 semifinal win on Wednesday night.

The Falkland Islands are a UK overseas territory, with islanders voting overwhelmingly to remain so in 2013. In April 1982 Argentine forces invaded the islands but were forced to surrender by June of the same year. Argentina were fined by FIFA after holding up a banner with the same slogan after a friendly against Slovenia in 2014.

Article 34.3 of the tournament's rules prohibits the display of any political messages or slogans by players before, during or after a match.

Argentina held a banner about the Falkland Islands after beating England. Getty

Business Secretary Peter Kyle told "BBC Breakfast" about Argentina players holding the banner: "My reaction is that it was entirely inappropriate.

"Politics needs to be separate from football.

"In fact, the World Cup has one of its central tenets that politics is separate from football.

"That is now a matter for FIFA. I expect FIFA to do its investigation thoroughly."

Kyle added: "We expect FIFA to undertake an investigation into this.

"I think it was certain to happen because it was such an egregious violation of the rules of not having political activity as part of the football."

The prime minister's spokesperson said, via Sky News: "The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falklands definitely are.

"Our position is unchanged, our commitment to the Falklands is unwavering."

The spokesperson echoed Kyle's sentiment that it is a matter for FIFA to look into, adding: "The Prime Minister wishes both teams well for the final, especially Spain..."

Leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch wrote on social media: "The Falkland Islands are British. The Conservatives will always defend them."

Spain players Rodri and Álvaro Morata were banned for one match each by UEFA, European football's governing body, after singing about their country's claim to Gibraltar after winning Euro 2024.

Referencing those sanctions, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called for the Argentina players seen holding the banner to be suspended for Sunday's final against Spain.

Former England international Peter Reid described the Argentina banner display as "beyond the pale."

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ESPN has contacted FIFA for comment.

England were eliminated from the World Cup after the lead from Anthony Gordon's opener was overturned by two late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez, both of which were set up by Lionel Messi. Spain beat France on Tuesday to reach the final.

Press Association contributed to this report.