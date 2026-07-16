England midfielder Bellingham slaps Argentina's Barco on the head after World Cup semifinal exit

Why were Argentina able to come back vs. England? (2:42)

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England midfielder Jude Bellingham slapped the back of Argentina player Valentín Barco's head after their World Cup semifinal defeat in Atlanta.

Barco was an unused substitute but had run onto the field in celebration following Enzo Fernández's equaliser, pumping his fists as he ran along the 18-yard line and earning a shove on his way from England defender John Stones.

Bellingham approached Barco after the match had ended as the player celebrated with a group of teammates after the match and appeared to slap the back of his head.

The former Brighton player then turned to confront his opponent before the pair were broken up.

According to IFAB, "a player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible."

ESPN has reached out to FIFA for comment and Bellingham could face action from FIFA's disciplinary committee if the alleged slap is deemed as violent conduct.

A violent conduct charge could result in the 23-year-old being suspended for Saturday's bronze medal match against France in Miami.

Information from PA contributed to this report.