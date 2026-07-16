Arsenal near deal with Club Brugge's Tzolis to replace Trossard - sources

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Arsenal are closing in on a €40 million ($45.7m) deal to sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, sources have told ESPN.

The Gunners are expected to accelerate their interest after receiving encouragement that a deal could be struck at that valuation.

The 24-year-old is keen on the move and personal terms are expected to be agreed quickly once the clubs finalise a transfer fee.

Christos Tzolis had 22 goals last season for Club Brugge. Gregory Van Gansen / Photonews via Getty Images

The move for Tzolis comes after Leandro Trossard joined Besiktas in a move worth £15.3m ($20.6m) paid in six equal instalments paid over three years.

Arsenal retain an interest in Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers and Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez independent of their move for Tzolis.

Tzolis -- who previously attracted interest from Crystal Palace -- registered 22 goals and 29 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions last season for Club Brugge.