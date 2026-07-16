Aston Villa reach agreement to sign Wolves midfielder João Gomes - sources

Laurens: Tielemans' move to Man United is one of the best signings of the window (0:54)

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Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Wolves midfielder João Gomes on a permanent deal, sources have told ESPN.

The two clubs have agreed a fee of around €40 million (£34m) for the Brazilian player.

Gomes, who was with Wolves in their pre-season camp in the Algarve, Portugal, will travel back to England to undergo a medical later this week before signing a contract with Villa.

The Brazilian, who joined Wolves in January 2023 from Flamengo, made 35 league appearances last season but could not help the team avoid relegation.

João Gomes, 25, is set to move to Aston Villa, sources have told ESPN. Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The 25-year-old was reportedly a target of other Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

He came close to joining Atlético Madrid earlier this summer but the deal fell through at the last minute following disagreements between the club and his agents.

He arrives at Villa Park as a replacement to Youri Tielemans, who joined Manchester United earlier this week.

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