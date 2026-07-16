J.J. Watt calls out Real Salt Lake for not acknowledging his soccer star wife, Kealia Ohai Watt

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Put some respect on Kealia Ohai Watt's name.

On Wednesday, Watt and her husband, former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt, took their family to a friendly match between MLS squad Real Salt Lake and the EFL's Burnley FC, a club in which they're minority investors. Real Salt Lake's social media account welcomed them to the game -- but made a crucial omission, merely mentioning "@JJWatt and fam."

Kealia Ohai Watt is a former midfielder and forward who spent eight seasons in the National Women's Soccer League, playing for the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars and scoring 35 goals. She scored the game-winning goal against Germany in the 2012 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup final. Ohai Watt won the NWSL Challenge Cup with the Dash in 2020, helping her squad beat the Red Stars 2-0 in the final ... which was played at the former Rio Tinto Stadium, now known as America First Field, which is Real Salt Lake's home turf. She hails from Draper, Utah -- less than five miles away from America First Field's location in Sandy, Utah.

Her husband didn't let the slight slide.

The woman in the photo grew up literally down the road, won 4 Utah state championships (1 in this exact stadium), Gatorade Player of the Year twice, National Player of the Year, scored the fastest first goal in USWNT history...



Could probably be worth a mention, but idk. https://t.co/ZJem8Nt9vo — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 16, 2026

To its credit, the Real Salt Lake account apologized after J.J. Watt's callout.

"When we welcomed the Watt family to America First Field, we should have recognized Kealia Watt for exactly who she is," the account posted.

This isn't the first time Watt has reminded people of his wife's accomplishments. In 2020, he took ABC13 Houston to task for a headline in which they referred to Ohai Watt as "J.J. Watt's fiancee" after she was traded from the Dash to the Red Stars.