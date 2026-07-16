Pelé's 1958 World Cup final jersey sells for $4.9M at auction

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The jersey Pelé wore during Brazil's 5-2 victory over hosts Sweden in the 1958 FIFA World Cup final sold at Sotheby's for $4.88 million on Thursday.

That's the most ever paid for a Pelé collectible, surpassing the $1.33 million private sale of a Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) 9 1958 Alifabologet Pelé rookie card in 2022, soccer's first $1 million card.

Pelé’s1958 World Cup final jersey sold at Sotheby's for $4.88 million on Thursday. Courtesy of Sotheby’s.

The jersey was worn by a then-17-year-old Pelé -- still the youngest player to appear and score in a FIFA World Cup final after he found the net in the 55th and 90th minutes.

It was gifted to his teammate Dida following the 1958 final, who donated it to the Museu dos Esportes in Rio de Janeiro. The museum consigned the jersey to a Christie's auction in 2004, where it last sold for $105,600. (The Sotheby's lot includes conclusive photo-matching paperwork from SIA Photo Match.)

"This shirt is not only a lasting reminder of one of the most important moments in football history, but is principally connected to the very moment that catapulted Pelé into a global sporting icon," Sotheby's head of sports strategy and development, Brendan Hawkes, said in a statement.

The back of Pelé’s iconic Brazil No. 10 jersey from the 1958 World Cup final. Courtesy of Sotheby’s

"Ahead of the World Cup final this weekend, it feels especially fitting to see such strong enthusiasm for the shirt worn as Pelé scored both goals that day more than six decades ago."

Worn during Brazil's first of a record five FIFA World Cup titles, it is now the second-most expensive soccer jersey of all-time behind Diego Maradona's $9.28 million "Hand of God" jersey from the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

Maradona's shirt from the quarterfinal win over England is the most expensive soccer collectible and third most expensive sports jersey of all-time behind Babe Ruth's "called shot" ($24 million) and Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" ($10.1 million) jerseys.

Diego Maradona's captain's armband from the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal and final. Courtesy of Sotheby’s

In the same Sotheby's auction, Maradona's 1986 FIFA World Cup captain's armband, conclusively photo-matched to the "Hand of God" and "Goal of the Century" quarterfinal against England and victorious final against West Germany, sold for $512,000. The armband is also "an apparent match" to Argentina's Round of 16 match against Uruguay.