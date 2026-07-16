Coventry announce signing of Aurèle Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt

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Coventry have announced the signing of Switzerland defender Aurèle Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Amenda, 22, has signed a long-term contract with the newly-promoted Premier League side, in a deal worth a reported £17 million ($22.9m), subject to international clearance.

After coming through the ranks at Young Boys, Amenda joined the Bundesliga side for the start of the 2024-25 campaign and made 42 appearances over his two seasons at Deutsche Bank Park, also playing in Europe.

Amenda, who was part of the Switzerland squad which reached the World Cup quarterfinals, is confident he can continue to develop under Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard.

Amenda was part of the Swiss side that headed to the World Cup. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

"After the first call with the gaffer, I felt the trust and I liked the project, so I feel this is a really good step for me," Amenda said on Coventry's website.

"I like to defend my goal, but I like to play, I'm really calm with the ball so I can help the team with this. I want to win, I want to help the team and help the club succeed."

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