Canberra United saved as date set for ALM team entry

Football Australia and the A-Leagues 'can only win together' (0:34)

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The future of Canberra United has been secured, with a new owner found for the two-time A-League Women champions.

After two years of uncertainty, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) announced on Friday that Australian Sports Group (ASG) has taken charge of Canberra's licence.

ASG has an exclusive option to introduce an A-League Men side in the Australian capital for the 2028/29 season.

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"Canberra is home to a thriving football community -- a huge participant and passionate supporter base who have made Canberra United one of the most strongly supported A-League Women teams for the past 18 years," said ASG chief executive Theo Fotopoulos.

"We're thrilled to be leading the next generation of professional football in Canberra, taking on the ownership of the Canberra United women's team with a renewed focus on growth and investment, and progressing towards an integrated professional club with the introduction of an A-League men's team in season 2028/29."

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The only standalone women's team across the A-Leagues, Canberra's existence has been under threat for the best part of two years after the club's previous backers, Capital Football, opted against continuing to fund the team.

The club has been propped up by the ACT government over the past two years, and the APL's lengthy wait to find new ownership has previously prompted fierce criticism from Canberra United captain Michelle Heyman.

"This is an exciting next step for professional football in the ACT and highlights the growth opportunity for the A-Leagues and football in Canberra," said APL chair Stephen Conroy.

"We'd like to acknowledge the Canberra football community and the ACT government for their strong and ongoing support of Canberra United."