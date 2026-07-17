World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as England prep for third-place playoff against France - July 17

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We're almost at the World Cup finish line and after England suffered a heartbreaking semifinal exit, the Three Lions have to settle for a bronze playoff match against France on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Argentina are preparing to defend their crown against Spain in Sunday's showpiece in New Jersey, and you can stay across all the news and updates with ESPN.

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It's the match no team wants to be a part of -- winning the 'bronze' medal at the World Cup -- or worse, be on the losing end of one, but that's where England and France will meet.

Thomas Tuchel fell short in guiding the Three Lions to their first World Cup final in 60 years and came under scrutiny for his in-game management against Argentina, but sources have told ESPN the German retains the backing of the Football Association.

Argentina came from behind after Anthony Gordon's opener in the 55th minute, as Enzo Fernández struck from range five minutes from time, with substitute Lautaro Martínez netting a stoppage-time winner to break English hearts.

England's playoff opponents France, were easily brushed aside by an excellent Spain as Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro led La Roja to their first World Cup final since 2010.

Spain have conceded just one goal in their entire World Cup campaign, becoming the first team to keep six clean sheets in a single tournament.

Their reward is a showdown with reigning champions Argentina, with the final taking place at the MetLife stadium on July 19.

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