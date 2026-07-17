Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal accelerate Rogers talks after Tzolis deal

Should Messi win the Ballon d'Or if Argentina win the World Cup? (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are ramping up a move for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers even after agreeing a deal for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, while Barcelona are dreaming about a move for Tottenham Hotspur right back Pedro Porro.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

Trending rumors

Arsenal are still looking to sign Morgan Rogers despite agreeing a deal for Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

- Arsenal are set to accelerate their efforts to complete a deal for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, who is the Gunners' priority as they look to sign a winger, reports transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. Talks are already advanced on the 23-year-old's side, and the case is separate from that of Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis, as Arsenal always wanted to sign both of the wide players. There are no talks for Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola.

- Tottenham Hotspur right back Pedro Porro has impressed Barcelona with his performances for Spain during the World Cup, reports Mundo Deportivo. In addition to scoring against Austria and France, the 26-year-old has built up a relationship with Lamine Yamal on Spain's right-hand side. Spurs have already moved to extend his contract to 2031, though, so signing him is reportedly just "a pipe dream" for the Blaugrana. Their priority is re-signing João Cancelo from Al Hilal, and they will only sign a center back if Ronald Araújo leaves.

- Manchester United are internally discussing a move for Fulham midfielder Sander Berge as the club refine their shortlist of midfielders, according to TEAMtalk. The 28-year-old added to his impressive displays for the Cottagers with Norway at the World Cup, and he could now be heading to Old Trafford. United wanted to sign three midfielders following Casemiro's departure. After missing out on Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes, the club have moved decisively to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively.

- Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United are all interested in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, reports transfer journalist Rudy Galetti. Palace value a transfer for the 29-year-old at £25 million and are willing to let him leave as his contract has a year left to run. Talks are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, with the France international having already come close to leaving Selhurst Park to join AC Milan in January.

- Liverpool are leading the race to sign Mainz defensive midfielder Kaishu Sano and are prepared to offer up to €60 million for him, according to TEAMtalk. Even so, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are also tracking the 25-year-old and have been in contact with his representatives. Sano has impressed in the Bundesliga and at the World Cup this season, notably scoring against Brazil. Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion have also held an interest in him, while Newcastle United are admirers, too.

play 1:11 Ogden: England FA should sound out Pep Guardiola as Tuchel replacement

Other rumors

- Liverpool have made Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton their priority option for the summer, having rejected the opportunity to sign Wolves' Joao Gomes. (Football Transfers)

- Manchester United and Newcastle United have both held talks with representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. (Football Transfers)

- Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani will only move to join either RB Leipzig or Barcelona. (Diario Sport)

- Juventus have made contact with the agent of free-agent midfielder Franck Kessie but need the Ivory Coast international to lower his financial demands. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Joao Gomes will sign for Aston Villa from Wolverhampton Wanderers for €40 million plus €5 million in add-ons, while Villa are also in contact about a move for Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Aston Villa have also agreed personal terms with Pervis Estupinan and negotiations are continuing with AC Milan for the left back. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Roma are willing to offer €45 million for Crysencio Summerville as they await the West Ham United winger's decision on a move. They are also looking at Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina and Fiorentina's Dodo for the right-back position. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Galatasaray have enquired about Gleison Bremer to the defender's entourage, but they are yet to make an offer to Juventus. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Tottenham Hotspur have rejected Nottingham Forest's £38 million offer for Lucas Bergvall and want £50 million for the midfielder. (TEAMtalk)

- Newcastle United are in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City regarding Carl Rushworth and James Trafford, respectively, as they search for a goalkeeper. (The Daily Mail)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Sassuolo want to sign Daniel Maldini from Atalanta but they need to wait for La Dea to reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Kerim Alajbegovic. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Bayern Munich are negotiating with Gambinos Stars to permanently sign Bara Sapoko Ndiaye following the midfielder's loan spell. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Catanzaro want €8 million for Constantino Favasuli amid talks with Napoli, who want the right back to be a backup for Giovanni Di Lorenzo. (Nicolo Schira)

- Ipswich Town have made an approach for Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu, who has also attracted several other clubs. (Daily Telegraph)

- Free agent Takehiro Tomiyasu is getting closer to joining Venezia on a deal that will run until 2029. (Nicolo Schira)