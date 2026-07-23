Arsenal complete Christos Tzolis signing from Club Brugge

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Arsenal have completed the signing of winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

The fee is £34 million ($45.7m), sources had previously told ESPN.

Tzolis will provide competition in wide areas for the Premier League champions, who saw Leandro Trossard leave in a £15.3m ($20.6m) switch to Besiktas.

Arsenal's sporting director Andrea Berta said: "We're delighted to have completed the signing of Christos Tzolis.

"Christos is an extremely versatile attacking player who naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the front line. He's an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability.

Christos Tzolis has joined Arsenal from Club Brugge. Gregory Van Gansen / Photonews via Getty Images

"Christos has produced outstanding numbers in terms of goals and assists over the last three seasons, and he's a player who will raise the technical level of our squad, while bringing positive energy, enthusiasm, and a strong mentality to our team.

"We're confident Christos will make a significant contribution to our club, and we hope our supporters will enjoy watching him play in an Arsenal shirt. We look forward to sharing this exciting new chapter together."

Tzolis scored 22 goals and claimed 29 assists in 52 appearances for Club Brugge last season across all competitions.

He is a Greece international with 34 caps, and nine goals, for his country. After starting his career in his homeland with PAOK, Tzolis spent time in England with Norwich City, representing them 14 times in the Premier League. He made his Premier League debut at the Emirates against Arsenal.

He has since played for FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie, Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German second division, and Club Brugge in Belgium's top flight.

Tzolis joins Piero Hincapié, whose loan was turned into a permanent deal, and goalkeeper Illan Meslier who arrived on a free transfer from Leeds United, as incomings for Mikel Arteta's side this summer.