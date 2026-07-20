João Gomes bolsters Aston Villa midfield as switch from Wolves confirmed

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Aston Villa have completed the signing of João Gomes. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

João Gomes has joined Aston Villa in a permanent transfer from Wolves.

The fee for the Brazilian midfielder is €40 million (£34m), sources had previously told ESPN.

Wolves were relegated from the Premier League last season despite Gomes playing 35 games for them. He travelled to their preseason training camp in Portugal but headed back to England as his switch to Villa gathered pace.

Gomes had played for Wolves since January 2023 after a move from Flamengo in his homeland. This summer, he was overlooked for Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil World Cup squad.

At Villa, he will help to plug the midfield gap left by Youri Tielemans who has signed for Manchester United.