Jude Bellingham shares taxi driver's poem in 'unity' message after World Cup

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Jude Bellingham has called for continued unity after England's World Cup exit against Argentina, insisting that "when we're together, we can achieve big things."

Two late goals sent England crashing out in the semifinals on Wednesday with Bellingham -- who has scored six goals in the tournament -- and his teammates left wondering what might have been.

Sharing a touching note from a taxi driver alongside his own message on Instagram, Bellingham said England will bounce back.

"Was really struggling to find the right words for yesterday and the last few weeks but this pretty much hits the nail on the head from our driver in Kansas," Bellingham said.

Jude Bellingham has scored six goals at the World Cup this summer. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

"Thank you for the unbelievable support from back home and to those who spent their hard earned money to travel to America and get behind us.

"Don't let the unity and love we've seen in our country end with this campaign. When we're together we can achieve big things ... And we will!"

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Bellingham, meanwhile, could face action from FIFA's disciplinary committee if the alleged slap on Argentina's Valentín Barco is deemed as violent conduct.

A violent conduct charge could result in the 23-year-old being suspended for Saturday's bronze medal match against France in Miami.

The poem Bellingham shared from taxi driver in full:

The Lion does not boast aloud, Nor chase the praise of every crowd.

He knows the roar that shakes the night, Is born when fear is met with might.

The match is not with foe alone, The truest pitch is self unknown.

Before one pass is struck with grace, The heart must first have won its race.

For strength is more than driving speed, Or planting firmly every cleat.

It lives within the iron will, To climb again the steeper hill.

The body tires. The lungs grow tight. The legs grow heavy in the fight.

Yet steadfast minds refuse retreat, They drag the weary to their feet.

Endurance is a faithful friend, It walks beside you to the end.

While others yield to pain's command, It whispers low, "Hold your stand."

The clever mind outplays the strong Who rush with fury all day long.

A patient pass, a measured pace, Will forever conquer reckless haste.

The hawk may see the pitch above, The lion wins through steadfast love

Of every movement, every run Where many minds become but one.

For tactics are not tricks concealed, But wisdom sharpened on the field.

To know when pressing serves the day And when restraint becomes the way.

The storm may rage. The crowd may cry. The score may refuse the sky.

Yet none of these command the soul Whose purpose governs every goal.

No referee can steal your choice. No hostile song can drown your voice.

The world may shake, the night may burn Your answer shapes the final turn.

England wore Three Lions bright, Not chasing glory's fleeting light.

They sought instead a nobler prize, To master self before men's eyes.

They trusted feet that years had trained, They trusted minds that calm had gained

They trusted hearts that would not bend, Though every minute neared the end

One perfect move, One selfless pass, One moment born from countless tasks

The net gave way, The crowd arose, The thunder rolled through friend and foe

The victory belongs to those, Who rule themselves before the blows

And therefore earned a greater name, Than those who merely play the game

The whistle blew, The contest done, Three Lions' work had been won

Victory now was the score, Lifting gold evermore

But greatest triumph, clear to see, Was quiet self mastery.

For trophies tarnish And crowds grow still, Time itself outlasts all the skill.

But those who govern both heart and mind, Leave fear and doubt far behind

So walk the Lion's ancient road, Carry calmly every load

Meet each trial firm and true, Let discipline be the strength in you

For fortune favors not the loud, Nor always crowns the largest crowd.

She often walks beside the one, Whose hardest battle has been won

Not on the pitch beneath the lights, But deep within, through sleepless nights

And when the final whistle sings, And victory lifts its golden wings

The truest roar will still be heard, A soul made strong. A soul assured.