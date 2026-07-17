World Cup winners to be awarded 'championship rings'

Should Messi win the Ballon d'Or if Argentina win the World Cup? (1:16)

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The winners of the World Cup will be awarded championship rings in addition to the traditional trophy and gold medals.

Argentina will play Spain on Sunday night in the final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with a new prize at stake.

FIFA have announced that "bespoke championship rings" will also be handed to the victorious players, "bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game."

A limited edition of 2,026 individually numbered rings will be created, and 30 handed to the winning team. The other 1,996 will be made available to fans to purchase.

Argentina and Spain will contest championship rings in the World Cup final. Getty

One side of the ring will display the World Cup trophy, while the other will be "customised to reflect the identity of the winning team."

After the final's conclusion, the winning captain and head coach will be given temporary championship rings. Thirty rings will then be customised and awarded to the players at a later date.

Sunday's World Cup final will also feature a closing ceremony (set to start 90 minutes before kick-off) featuring Post Malone, Tom Cruise and more, and a half-time show including Justin Bieber, Madonna and Shakira.

Argentina are hoping to win back-to-back World Cups, after edging England in the semifinal. Spain are seeking a second trophy, after 2010, having beaten France in their semifinal.

Lionel Messi is set to become the first player to start three World Cup finals. He could also extend his record (21 goals) as the all-time World Cup leading goalscorer, although France's Kylian Mbappé is just one behind.

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Messi and Mbappe are jostling for the 2026 Golden Boot with eight goals each. Goals scored in the third-place playoff do count towards the overall total. France's Ousmane Dembélé and Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal have five goals each.

On Saturday, England meet France in the third-place playoff dubbed the Bronze Final.