Arsenal sign teenage goalkeeper Isabella Damm from Brondby

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Arsenal have announced the signing of 18-year-old goalkeeper Isabella Damm from Brondby IF.

The Denmark youth international has joined on a permanent basis after spending time with the north London side on trial last season.

Damm made her first-team debut in October 2025 after joining Brondby in 2021.

Isabella Damm has joined Arsenal. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I'm so proud to be joining Arsenal and I can't wait to get started," Damm said.

"Arsenal is a great club and I'm excited to develop as a player and as a person here, and help the club achieve more success.

"I've had the experience of training here before and I know the environment is the right one for me to progress in."

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