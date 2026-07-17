          Arsenal sign teenage goalkeeper Isabella Damm from Brondby

          • Olivia PagdenJul 17, 2026, 09:25 AM

          Arsenal have announced the signing of 18-year-old goalkeeper Isabella Damm from Brondby IF.

          The Denmark youth international has joined on a permanent basis after spending time with the north London side on trial last season.

          Damm made her first-team debut in October 2025 after joining Brondby in 2021.

          "I'm so proud to be joining Arsenal and I can't wait to get started," Damm said.

          "Arsenal is a great club and I'm excited to develop as a player and as a person here, and help the club achieve more success.

          "I've had the experience of training here before and I know the environment is the right one for me to progress in."

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