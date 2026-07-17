Declan Rice 'might be a centre-half' - Graeme Souness

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Declan Rice might be better suited to playing in defence because of his "limited" passing range, according to Graeme Souness.

Rice led Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years before marshalling England's midfield at the World Cup, where their efforts were ended by Argentina in the semifinal.

Rice, who was managing fitness issues, was substituted after 82 minutes before Anthony Gordon's opener was overturned by late strikes from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez.

Scotland and Liverpool midfield legend Souness was not impressed by Rice and Eliott Anderson, who Manchester City have signed for £116 million ($155m).

Declan Rice might be better suited as a defender, Graeme Souness said. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"One is very young, 22, so has a chance of getting better. Declan won't get any better, he's as good as he'll get at 27," Souness said on Piers Morgan's Sports Uncensored.

"I don't see enough football in them, I see them as players who recycle the ball. I don't see them hurting people.

"If you want the polar opposite, the night before [when Spain beat France] we saw arguably the best in the world -- Rodri. They go a goal up and he's still getting them on the front foot. He's a proper midfield player.

"Rice, for me, is limited. You hear people talk about Rice as a world class footballer. I think he might be a centre-half.

"There is nothing to dislike about his attitude to the game and his athleticism. There is nothing to dislike about his commitment from the first minute to the last.

"My criticism is: he doesn't have enough football in him. You talk about 'look how he runs with the ball.' As a centre midfield player that's what you shouldn't do. The reason people run with the ball is because they don't see the picture quickly enough.

"My take on being a central midfielder is: if you're a striker or a wide player, they want me to have the minimum touches. I've got this vision in my head of people saying 'he carries the ball well' but you don't want to carry the ball. I've got Rice running with the ball 20 yards, he is confronted by an opposition player, the handbrake goes on, and he passes it square."

Rice, who came through West Ham's academy and later captained them as a midfielder before switching to Arsenal, was substituted against Norway due to illness. He spent "the hardest 12 minutes" as a right-back against Congo DR.

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England's other holding midfield options at the World Cup included Kobbie Mainoo -- who hasn't played a single minute -- and Jordan Henderson who broke his arm leaping on an advertising hoarding in the post-game celebrations against Mexico.

England play France in the third-place playoff on Saturday night.