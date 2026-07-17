Mauricio Pochettino to make decision on USMNT future next week

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Mauricio Pochettino has said he will make a decision regarding his future as coach of the United States national team next week.

The Argentinian manager is in talks with U.S. Soccer to sign a contract extension through the 2030 World Cup.

When asked about his future, Pochettino, whose current deal runs through the end of this tournament, told Spanish radio Cadena Cope on Thursday: "We are evaluating it, looking at it. They [US Soccer] have made me an offer to continue and we will see. Next week we will take a decision."

The former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager was a reported target of several European clubs earlier this year.

U.S. Soccer are keen for Pochettino, 54, to continue despite the team's poor showing against Belgium in the round of 16, a result that saw the tournament co-hosts crash out of the tournament.

Mauricio Pochettino will make a decision on his future next week. Getty Images

The USMNT had previously shown eye-catching performances in the group stage and taken an impressive win over Bosnia & Herzegovina, 2-0, in the round of 32.

Pochettino, who took the helm of the USMNT in Sept. 2024, is now focused on the World Cup final between Spain and his native Argentina.

Asked if this will be the best football game in the past 40 years: "Yes, absolutely. Everyone is eager to watch the World Cup champions and Copa America champions take on European champions Spain. They both deserve to be in the final. I think it's the best game you can watch nowadays. I have no doubt this is going to be one of the most important games in history.

"For me there is no favorite. Argentina have the confidence of having won the Copa America and World Cup. For Spain, this is a big challenge to take on [Lionel] Messi's Argentina. But Spain players can handle it."

Messi, 39, has been outstanding at this World Cup and the veteran forward set up Argentina's two goals in their 2-1 win over England in Wednesday's semifinal.

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Keeping eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi away from Spain's area will be key for the European champions to have a chance to lift the trophy, according to Pochettino.

"The further away Messi is from your goal, the better," he said. "You have to put a lot of pressure on Argentina to stop them linking up with him. That's crucial. These days, man-marking is impossible. Spain will try to press Argentina and impose their own team play.

"I think Argentina is a team that manage the flow of the game very well, showing great patience throughout the match.

"They have that aura that Messi exudes -- even at almost 40, he still has that charisma and the respect of his opponents.

"That makes them a formidable side, but Spain is a very well-organised team. "