Spain vs. Argentina in World Cup 2026 final: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, line-ups

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The final of the 2026 World Cup is upon us, and it's an absolute blockbuster fixture -- defending world champions Argentina taking on reigning champions of Europe Spain at the MetLife Stadium.

Lionel Messi and co. will be aiming to become just the third team to repeat a World Cup triumph after Brazil 1962 (also won 1958) and Italy 1938 (also won 1934) and will be raring to go after an adrenaline filled knockout stage where they won each of their four knockout matches late. It took extra time vs Cape Verde in the round of 32 and Switzerland in the quarterfinal, while they had to come from behind late in second half injury time to beat Egypt (2-0 down in the 78th minute) in the round of 16 and England (1-0 down in the 85th minute).

In fact, Argentina are just the second team ever to advance through multiple knockout rounds to the World Cup final despite not leading in the 90th minute in any of its knockouts round matches (after Croatia, 2018).

Spain have been quiet and effective and seemed in complete control at all points in the knockout stages as they reached their second ever World Cup final at a stroll. They started with a 3-0 swatting aside of Austria before producing narrow (yet well-controlled) one-goal wins against Portugal and Belgium (late Mikel Merino winners in both).

They stepped up a gear or three in their semifinal, though, and kept a rampant France at arm's length with almost absurd ease. They dominated the ball from the first minute to the last, never allowing a desperate France back in. The final, then, will be a clash of contrasting styles and footballing philosophies.

48 teams have been wittled down to two and now, here's everything you need to know about the 104th and final match of this bigger-than-ever World Cup:

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One and ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 19

UK BST: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 19

India IST: 12:30 a.m. Monday, July 20

Australia AEST: 5 a.m. Monday, July 20

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

Team News & Predicted Lineups

Spain

Unai Simón

Pedro Porro | Pau Cubarsí | Aymeric Laporte | Marc Cucurella

Fabián Ruiz | Rodri

Lamine Yamal | Dani Olmo | Álex Baena

Mikel Oyarzabal

Argentina

Emiliano Martínez

Nahuel Molina | Cristian Romero | Lisandro Martínez | Nicolás Tagliafico

Rodrigo De Paul | Leandro Paredes | Alexis Mac Allister | Enzo Fernández

Lionel Messi | Julián Álvarez

Talking Points

FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Can Spain get Argentina on their passing carousel?

The famous phrase ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson coined about Frank Rijkaard's (and later Pep Guardiola's) Barcelona and became synonymous with Spanish football in the 2010s is now more relevant than ever after what Spain did to France in their semifinal. They put their opponents on that passing carousel of theirs and made them all dizzy, before picking them apart with expert ease (the second goal, Pedro Porro's, a prime example).

Rodri, Spain's captain and midfield general, has looked back to his best after struggling with recovery from an ACL rupture all season domestically with Manchester City, while Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo have dovetailed superbly around him.

Pau Cubarsi has been sensational at the back, as have defensive partners Aymeric Laporte, Porro and Marc Cucurella. So good have they been at the back that Unai Simon in goal has barely been called into action.

Lamine Yamal has teased glimpses of his explosive talent, but his consistent ability to dribble out of tight situations has been key to adding a different layer of threat to the Spanish attack. Mikel Oyarzabal has been on-and-off with his goals, but his movement to open up space for runners has been exceptional. And super-sub Mikel Merino can never be discounted.

The difference between Argentina's opponents so far, and Spain, can be seen in how Spain reacted to going 1-0 up against France. Unlike Egypt or England, they didn't sit back once in the lead, instead controlling the ball and looking the more likely to score at any point of that match. They are, therefore, unlikely to repeat the mistake of inviting Argentina on and allowing them to build up the pressure that has broken everyone in the final stages of matches.

Luis de la Fuente's men have a cohesion and smoothness to them that's intimidating, and if they get Argentina on their passing carousel, that could well be that.

Can Spain stop the Messi juggernaut?

Of course, 'that could well be that' depends heavily on how Lionel Messi goes about his thing in the final.

Lionel Scaloni's unprecedented success with Argentina (he's won one World Cup and two Copa Americas with them already) has been underlined with how well he's adapted the team to his ageing superstar and continuing to get the very best out of a now 39-year-old Messi. The strategy has seen Messi go top-right of every chart once again as he's bossed this World Cup -- scoring eight goals, assisting four more and generally doing what he wants, when he wants. He's simply been the best player at the World Cup.

England were reminded of his abilities when they ceded possession to him and Argentina in the final half an hour (and more) of their semifinal and Spain will be keen to not to do the same -- and will rely heavily on Cucurella's one-on-one defending: the left back has not been dribbled past once this whole tournament. But then again, he's not faced Messi yet.

Scaloni has set up his system in such a way that substitutions are made to aid Messi depending on what he decides to do (like bringing on reinforcements on the right -- Rodrigo De Paul and Gonzalo Montiel late in the England game).

Argentina's defence, meanwhile, has been found wanting at stages -- conceding goals to all comers at the tournament (they've kept only two clean sheets, in the opening two games) -- and then rallying to win it late with their fearsome attack. Outside Yamal, they won't be tested for pace, but Spain's incessant movement could well cause them bother.

Argentina's chaos theory, then, will be put to the ultimate test by the Zen control of de la Fuenta's Spain.

There is also, of course, the sensational mini narrative of Messi vs Yamal: the king vs the heir apparent -- as Messi takes on a nation who once tried to recruit him for their team, and a style of play that he knows better than most, for the first time in a competitive setting.

What do the stats say?

-- The Spain vs Argentina head-to-head is split evenly with six wins each and two draws in all competitions, but Spain has won 4 of the last 6 meetings. However, it has to be noted that though Spain won their most recent game in 2018, Argentina won the lone competitive match in the 1966 World Cup (2-1).

-- Messi's head-to-head with Spain? 1W, 2L with 2 goals, 0 assists (last meeting in September 2010), all in friendlies, of course.

-- If Messi takes the field on Sunday, as planned, he will be the oldest outfield player to ever start a World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days old.

-- Outside of Spain's scoreless match vs Cape Verde to open their World Cup campaign, both teams have won all their games in this tournament.

-- Argentina are looking to become the third nation to defend their World Cup title (as mentioned in the intro) and also become the first country ever to win 4 consecutive major titles (continental and world)

-- Spain, meanwhile, are looking to become the first European Championship winners to win the subsequent World Cup since Spain themselves did it in 2008, 2010

-- Argentina's streak of 13 World Cup matches scoring 2+ goals is the longest ever (1930-54 Uruguay is 2nd with 11 straight).