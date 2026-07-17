Julián Álvarez will play at Atlético Madrid next season - club president

Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has firmly declared the club will not transfer Julián Álvarez this summer despite Barcelona's attempt to lure the Argentina striker to the Camp Nou.

Barça president Joan Laporta revealed earlier this week his club has made a "substantial offer" to Atlético to sign Álvarez but warned that it will stand for a limited time only.

Asked about Laporta's remarks, Cerezo told reporters on Thursday: "Laporta is a good friend, he's a great president, and he knows full well -- as you all know -- where Julián Álvarez will be playing next year.

Atlético Madrid will not sell Julián Álvarez. (Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

"He is an Atlético Madrid player and will continue to be an Atlético Madrid player."

Álvarez, 26, recently told ESPN that he had informed Atlético of his desire to move on after just two seasons at the Metropolitano stadium.

Asked if he expects Álvarez to apologise to Atlético fans for the player publicly stating that he wants to leave the club to "fulfil his dream," Cerezo said: "We all make mistakes in life; he's an Atlético Madrid player; in life, there's a solution to almost everything."

Atlético signed Álvarez in the summer of 2024 from Manchester City on an initial €75 million ($86m) transfer.

The Rojiblancos already rejected a €150m ($171m) bid last month from Real Madrid for Álvarez, who is also a reported target of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Laporta, meanwhile, continues to hope that Atlético will reconsider.

The Barça supremo, who is in New York for Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, told Cadena Ser radio: "Atlético already know that we have made an important offer for Julián. A substantial one. If they are willing to accept it, that's fantastic. What it certainly won't be, however, is unlimited in time.

- Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal to replace Gyökeres with Álvarez?

- Julián Álvarez extra-time screamer fires Argentina into semifinals

- Barcelona's offer for Julián Álvarez on table for limited time - president Joan Laporta

"There will come a point when we have to decide whether to stand by the offer or not, and that will depend on how these last two weeks of July unfold. We have approached this with institutional respect.

"The player has spoken out [desire to leave Atletico] and the matter is still ongoing. We'll see what Atlético have to say. It's very clear that the player wants a change of scenery and we're in a position to welcome him, having made a very good offer. The offer is very good. There it is. We'll see how this plays out. If it doesn't work out, there are certainly alternatives."

Álvarez, who has one goal in six appearances for Argentina in the tournament, is one of nine players representing Atlético in Sunday's World Cup final.