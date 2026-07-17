Manchester United vs. Wrexham: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, team news

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Manchester United and Wrexham will ramp up preparations for the new season with a high-profile preseason friendly in Finland.

Michael Carrick is set to begin his first Premier League season as United's permanent boss, while Wrexham are seeking promotion from the Championship again.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on MUTV, United's in-house TV channel. You'll need a subscription to tune in via the website or app.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Saturday, July 18, 4 p.m BST.

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland.

Team News

Manchester United

Harry Maguire could feature for Manchester United. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

United's top World Cup stars won't feature. However, they have released photos on their social media of a training group which offers clues about which players might play.

New signing from Chelsea Andrey Santos was among the notable names. Tyler Fletcher and new goalkeeper Karl Darlow are also likely to be involved.

Harry Amass, Jacob Devaney, Dan Gore, Toby Collyer, Ethan Wheatley, Jim Thwaites, Dan Armer and Chido Obi were among the young players who could get a run-out.

Wrexham

Dom Hyam and Liberato Cacace are back with Wrexham after their World Cup exploits. Wrexham should otherwise be able to pick from their strongest squad.

"I spoke to Libby and Dom while they were both away, I was keeping in touch with them," boss Phil Parkinson told BBC.

"Of course, the results were disappointing, but Scotland were in a really tough group and New Zealand are always going to be up against it to a certain degree.

"But an amazing experience to be part of that tournament."

Talking Points

Matthijs de Ligt and Benjamin Sesko ended the Premier League season with injuries, so their fitness status will be a key topic as preseason begins.

Whether or not 15-year-old JJ Gabriel -- part of the United side that lost the FA Youth Cup final to Manchester City -- gets a game for the first-time will also be of interest.

Carrick will be assessing his options ahead of the new campaign and the players available for the Wrexham game -- likely to include Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount -- will be keen to lay their claim for a place when the league campaign begins.

Wrexham must recover from the pain of failing to get promoted. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham are no strangers to playing teams in higher leagues during preseason. Three years ago, Parkinson's team (then in League Two) beat a young United side in San Diego. Next week Wrexham play Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland in the U.S.

"If you look over the last few pre-seasons, particularly the American trips, we've had some really high profile games," Parkinson told BBC.

"The main thing for both teams is the game has got the right intensity level, and there's a competitive element to it.

"Obviously no one wants to pick up any injuries at any stage, but particularly at this stage in preseason.

"But if you look back over those games -- Chelsea, Bournemouth, Man Utd when we played in San Diego -- they've all been decent games,

"We're hoping this will be the same and I'm sure it will be.

"For our lads, it's just focusing on what we need to do in this game and make sure that we come away from it with the preparations, taking that next step forward before we get on the plane to America."