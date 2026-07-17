Dominik Szoboszlai commits Liverpool future with new long-term contract

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Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The Hungary international, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2028, has now penned fresh terms which sources told ESPN will run for five years until the summer of 2031. It is a boost for Liverpool, who have seen a number of prized assets -- including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konaté -- depart on free transfers in recent years.

Szoboszlai has become a mainstay of the Reds' midfield since joining the club in a £60million ($81m) switch from RB Leipzig in 2023. He was close to an ever-present when Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2024-25 and was their standout performer last term, registering 13 goals and 12 assists in 53 appearances.

Dominic Szoboszlai's new contract is understood to run until the summer of 2031. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Despite his impressive recent form, the view inside Anfield is that Szoboszlai's best years are ahead of him.

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Discussions over a new contract have been ongoing for several months but talks between Szoboszlai's representatives and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes accelerated in recent weeks before the 25-year-old finally put pen to paper on Friday.

This comes after fellow midfielder Ryan Gravenberch also signed a new long-term contract in March.