Gary Neville has 'big problem' with Thomas Tuchel's England 'DNA' comment

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Former England defender Gary Neville has said he has a "big problem" with Thomas Tuchel questioning his team's "DNA" in major tournaments, while insisting the manager left out "generational talents" who could have helped him at the World Cup.

After England let a 1-0 lead slip in the closing minutes of their semifinal against Argentina -- who dominated possession against a team littered with defenders -- Tuchel said his side were "too passive" and that it might be built into their DNA.

"We needed to get back on the ball otherwise you cannot break the pressure and you cannot get the momentum back," the German said. "I think ball possession plays a crucial role. It's maybe not in our DNA like it is in the Spanish DNA or Argentinian or Brazilian DNA to take the ball, control the game and the ball."

Neville, who initially backed Tuchel after the game but said he could have taken Harry Kane off to help his side counter, believes he will come to "regret" those remarks. He also questioned not just his lack of attacking subs, but the technical players he left at home.

Thomas Tuchel said England don't have the same DNA as teams like Spain to keep the ball. Getty

"I have a big problem with that," Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast about Tuchel's DNA remarks.

"He didn't bring Kobbie Mainoo on, who could handle the ball better than most. He didn't bring Bukayo Saka on, who could probably handle the ball better than most. But he also left Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton, Morgan Gibbs-White and Trent Alexander-Arnold at home, technical players.

"That wasn't a quote that sat well with me. He's left out what would be generational talents.

"I did think that he'll look back and think: 'Did I send the right message to the players after the goal went in?' Putting three defensive players on before he brings on an attacker.

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"I'm saying this in a non-explosive manner, he [Tuchel] will regret that. He gave the players a message to hang on, and they were dropping deeper in the box, and he didn't really help them get out with the substitutes he put on."

Sources have told ESPN that Tuchel is set to stay on as England head coach to Euro 2028 after retaining the backing of the Football Association (FA).

Tuchel signed a contract to 2028 before the World Cup began and sources have told ESPN that the FA want him to continue even though England fell short of their stated aim of winning the tournament for a second time in their history.