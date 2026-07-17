Third place matches at the men's World Cup: Winners, results

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The FIFA World Cup bronze final is the tournament's third-place match. It features a matchup between the two losing teams of the semifinal round. The winner of the match takes home the bronze medal, while the loser finishes in fourth place and goes home empty-handed.

The third-place match, or third-place playoff, began in 1934 and has been played at every men's World Cup since 1954.

The match has included some of the tournament's most memorable and historic moments.

In 1958, Just Fontaine scored four goals to lead France to a 6-3 win over West Germany in the third-place match. Fontaine ended the tournament with 13 goals, the record for the most in a single World Cup.

In 2002, Turkey's Hakan Şükür scored 11 seconds into the third-place match against South Korea. The goal helped lift Turkey to a 3-2 victory and remains the fastest goal in World Cup history.

Here is a look at the third-place match results at every FIFA World Cup.

2022: Croatia 2, Morocco 1

2018: Belgium 2, England 0

2014: Netherlands 3, Brazil 0

2010: Germany 3, Uruguay 2

2006: Germany 3, Portugal 1

2002: Turkey 3, South Korea 2

1998: Croatia 2, Netherlands 1

1994: Sweden 4, Bulgaria 0

1990: Italy 2, England 1

1986: France 4, Belgium 2

1982: Poland 3, France 2

1978: Brazil 2, Italy 1

1974: Poland 1, Brazil 0

1970: West Germany 1, Uruguay 0

1966: Portugal 2, Soviet Union 1

1962: Chile 1, Yugoslavia 0

1958: France 6, West Germany 3

1954: Austria 3, Uruguay 1

1938: Brazil 4, Sweden 2

1934: Germany 3, Austria 2

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.