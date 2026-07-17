Didier Deschamps confirms Kylian Mbappé 'available' for third place playoff with Golden Boot in sights

Open Extended Reactions

Didier Deschamps confirmed Kylian Mbappé is "available" for the World Cup third place playoff with England, but confirmed he plans to make changes to his regular starting XI in his final match as France boss.

Mbappé has been one of the biggest stars of this tournament and although his side are now out of the World Cup, he has a chance to add a Golden Boot to his collection, as well as a bronze medal to go with his winner and runner up ones.

The 27-year-old is level on eight goals with Lionel Messi, but the Argentina great leads the race heading into the final weekend having provided one more assist.

Goals scored in the third place playoff do count towards the Golden Boot.

Kylian Mbappé is set to be available for the third place playoff match against England. Getty

"Whether they play or not, I have the duty as a head coach to do everything I can to reach tomorrow's objective," said Deschamps.

"I hope that we do, and we must display all the efforts to do so.

"It is one game. I have some keys in my possessions. Some players might play, others due to personal reasons will want to play.

"I do not want to betray any discussions I had with the players. I do not have all the elements but, yes, I will substitute some players."

Deschamps faced some tough questions about the Spain loss in his final pre-match press conference of a reign that started in 2012 having previously captained France to World Cup glory in 1998.

"I know that it's the last match and I don't want anybody to cry, and I don't think anybody here will cry," he said.

"I had the privilege to go through amazing moments and to go also through some more difficult moments, so the end is coming near but life goes on.

"I don't know what it'll be made of but I'm usually a positive person, and I know that it will be great too.

- World Cup final: Argentina vs. Spain - What you need to know, predictions, odds

- Messi first met Yamal as a baby. The World Cup final will be their next meeting

- Sources: No concerns about World Cup final despite air quality issues

"The French national team, with everything that it entails in my professional life, is the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me."

Meanwhile, France defender Ibrahima Konaté echoed England boss Thomas Tuchel's thoughts that "no one wants" to play in the World Cup bronze medal match and admitted it will be far from easy.

"Indeed, it was not the objective," he said.

"How do we mobilise and motivate ourselves? Well, I believe that as French players for this team, many players would have loved to compete and play this game.

"I'm not saying it is easy. Far from it. I've read in the press that Tuchel said that no one wants to play this game. Well, it's true that given the aim and objective we had.

"We wanted to play the final, but we are still representing France and it is the dream of many people to wear the shirt, the jersey, and sing the Marseillaise therefore we need to respect the jersey we're wearing."