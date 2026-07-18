Back to his best, Rodri has powered Spain to World Cup final

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DALLAS -- If Rodri had looked out of the window of the Spain team bus as it left Dallas Stadium after the World Cup semifinal win over France, he might have seen the roller coasters of the nearby Six Flags theme park in the distance.

In the past three years, the Manchester City midfielder has experienced even more ups and downs.

From scoring in the 2023 Champions League final and winning the Euros with Spain in 2024 (being named the world's best men's player the same year), to then suffering a career-threatening knee ligament injury followed by a number of false starts with his recovery, he has been through more than most players see in a lifetime.

But after rediscovering his form and fitness this summer, he heads into the World Cup final against Argentina on a high. The doubts are gone, and the appreciation is back.

It was in the U.S. a year ago that Rodri had one of his lows. At the FIFA Club World Cup with City -- nine months after suffering the knee injury -- he showed the first positive signs of recovery with his performance in a 5-2 win over Juventus.

But then came Al Hilal in the next round. Rodri came on in the second half, only to be forced off early in extra time as City crashed out. Pep Guardiola said later that Rodri asked to come off after "complaining about his situation." The defeat meant City never made it to New York for the Club World Cup final.

Rodri's standout performances in midfield have been vital for Spain in their run to the World Cup final. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Twelve months on, Rodri has been key to Spain reaching the World Cup final in the same stadium Sunday. After beating tournament favorites France in the semis, coach Luis de la Fuente was asked to explain how Spain had been able to be so dominant against a team that boasts some of the best attacking players on the planet. His answer was a long one, but with special mention of one player in particular.

"Rodri is the backbone in midfield that makes everything right," he said with a smile.

It was quite the compliment. Listen to De la Fuente talk, and his philosophy is all about the idea of the team over individuals.

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You need only to look at the Golden Boot race to see that the stars have turned up at this World Cup. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are the current top five. But Spain have made it to the final because of their collective strength, and Rodri is central to that.

"Today we faced one of the best national teams in the world," De la Fuente said after his team beat France. "But they were up against the best team in the world."

Rodri didn't steal the show against France in the way Messi, Mbappé and Bellingham have in some of their games at this World Cup. It was more a story of quiet, understated brilliance.

He won more duels (11) than the rest of France's midfield put together (seven), while also completing 87% of his passes, making four tackles and recovering the ball twice. The game was controlled to such an extent that Unai Simón barely had a save to make.

It was the second goal, scored by Pedro Porro in the second half, that killed the contest. The highlights showed that it was created by a skillful one-two with Dani Olmo and a calm finish from the Tottenham Hotspur fullback.

But what was missed in the social media clips was the loose ball bouncing out of France's penalty area in the buildup, collected by Rodri and recycled with minimal fuss. Seconds later, it was in the net.

Across the entire World Cup, no player has had more touches (794) than Rodri, completed more passes (655) or had more line-breaking passes (106). It's the type of form that won him the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

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During two long layoffs last season -- October-January and then April-May -- there were questions about whether he could get back to that level. The focus of the debate was whether any player who had suffered such a significant injury could ever fully recover. Guardiola tried to encourage patience, saying more than once that it wouldn't be until this summer's World Cup that Rodri would be truly back.

De la Fuente was equally sure that he could be a key part of a successful Spain team. Both were correct in their predictions.

"Questioning Rodri was insulting intelligence," De la Fuente said after the win over France. "Time proved us right. He's an ideal player for the football idea that we have. He uses few touches, brings balance to the team and wins the ball back, I don't know how many times. He's very important for our idea of football."

After beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 in the group stage -- a statement performance following criticism in the aftermath of the surprise 0-0 draw with Cape Verde -- De la Fuente felt the need to tell Spanish fans, "We're so lucky to have him."

He continued: "Rodri was nothing short of spectacular. He's the best in the world in his position."

De la Fuente might have known all along, but Rodri has used this summer to remind those who had forgotten just how good a player he is. It has been a long road back, but lifting the World Cup on Sunday would end a three-year roller coaster on a high note.