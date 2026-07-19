Spain set all-time unbeaten record with World Cup final win

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Spain set a new mark for an undefeated run in men's international football after beating Argentina 1-0 in Sunday's World Cup final.

The win extends Spain's unbeaten run to 38 matches without losing, breaking a tie with Italy. The shutout win over Argentina was Spain's seventh clean sheet of the 2026 World Cup, and they become the first team to win the tournament while only conceding one goal.

Spain pulled clear of the unbeaten run of Italy, who had previously gone on a 37-game unbeaten run between 2018 and 2021 -- a span which saw the Italians beat England in the final of Euro 2020.

By overcoming France last Tuesday in the World Cup semifinal, Spain drew level with that Italian side on 37 matches unbeaten.

Spain are no strangers to lengthy unbeaten runs having avoided defeat for a 35-match span between 2007 and 2009, a stretch that saw them win the Euro 2008 crown.

Now, though, by winning a second World Cup title, Luis de la Fuente's side stand alone with the longest international run without losing a game.

This current run started after a 2024 friendly defeat to Colombia. They did lose to Portugal on penalties in the Nations League final, but defeats via a shootout count as draws for the purposes of unbeaten runs.

Since then, Spain went on this stretch that includes the entirety of their Euro 2024 winning campaign, as well as this World Cup.

Information from ESPN Global Research was used in this report.