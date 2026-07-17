Thomas Tuchel: Negative fan opinion won't affect my England conviction

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Thomas Tuchel has insisted a downturn in public opinion towards him will not change his desire to manage England at Euro 2028.

Sources have told ESPN that the Football Association want Tuchel to continue and the former Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss has publicly stated he plans to honour his contract through to the next major men's tournament.

However, there has been a backlash in certain quarters to Tuchel's in-game management of Wednesday's World Cup semifinal defeat to Argentina as England relinquished the lead to concede twice in the 85th and 92nd minutes.

It was put to Tuchel that the country is divided over whether he should carry on and he said: "I would like to make my own picture. I think it is strong statement that you give here and be the advocate for half of the country being against me or a split country. Let's wait for that. What's the question?"

He was then asked whether any increased negativity from supporters would change his mind about wanting to carry on and Tuchel replied: "It will never change my thinking if I would like to carry on."

Thomas Tuchel's tactics have been heavily criticised in the wake of England's World Cup exit. Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

England face France in the third-place playoff in Miami on Saturday but the fall-out from that defeat to Argentina continues amid consternation at Tuchel's decision-making, specifically going to a back five and then making a series of defensive substitutions in attempting to see the game out at 1-0 up.

"To put it into context, maybe it's worth to put it into context, we lost the first official match together," Tuchel said. "[In] 14 matches [since taking charge] it was our first defeat.

"It was a painful one. We played in the semifinal against the reigning world champions. We were 85 minutes 1-0. We played against the best player in the world, and we lost 2-1, which is painful.

"We made our way to the semifinal. Well deserved. We are one of the top four nations, and we wanted this this this place in the semifinal, and we wanted more.

"We are heavily disappointed because we wanted to play in the final. We believed we can do it.

"We built something to have this genuine belief to can do it. We were dreaming about it. Still, I believe that three other nations have almost expectations to win the title. This is not us.

"France, Spain, Argentina expect almost. They are on that level that they expect to win. We are not there yet. There is still a gap too close, and this is what we will do.

"This is what we will do from tomorrow. We will we will not stop chasing. We will not stop hunting. We will not stop challenging.

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"We have a gap to close, like I said, and we have things to improve in a football matter.

"This is the context, so I think it is, in itself, not a lot of room for drama.

"If drama is needed and if the blame game needs to be played, OK, you can do that, but I have the right to not engage in that."