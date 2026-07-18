President Donald Trump adds to Thomas Tuchel criticism by questioning Harry Kane role

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U.S. President Donald Trump has joined the growing criticism of Thomas Tuchel's tactics in England's World Cup semifinal defeat to Argentina by questioning Harry Kane's second-half role.

Sources have told ESPN that Tuchel retains the support of the Football Association and is expected to remain in charge through to Euro 2028 despite a backlash to the manner of England's 2-1 defeat in Atlanta.

England led 1-0 through Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute strike but then surrendered the initiative and dropped deeper with Tuchel switching to a back five and ending with six defenders on the pitch as Argentina scored twice in the final five minutes plus stoppage time to reach Sunday's final against Spain.

U.S. President Donald Trump was speaking alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino at an event at Trump Tower. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Both Trump and Kane have spoken about sharing a round of golf together in West Palm Beach around 18 months ago and the President voiced his opinion on England's exit when speaking during a FIFA reception held at Trump Tower on Friday.

He said: "You have a great player in England, who I played golf with -- you know that, right? Harry, who's been fantastic. I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player.

"What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence.

"We have got to be a little offensive, right? But no I'm not going to call it. What do I know about coaching? It was unusual, but Harry is a great guy, actually."

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