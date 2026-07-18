Thomas Tuchel: England must learn to handle pressure to close gap to rivals

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel has said England must close a gap to the top nations after suggesting his side must learn to play better football under pressure at tournaments.

England will contest the World Cup third-place match against France on Saturday after losing an agonising semifinal against Argentina, in which their inability to close the game out fell into a familiar pattern of past defeats where they led a big game only to lose.

Tuchel suggested that it is not in England's "DNA" to use the ball efficiently in such situations -- they led the 2018 World Cup semifinal against Croatia and the Euro 2020 final against Italy only to fall short of victory -- and admitted there is a clear difference with serial tournament winners.

Thomas Tuchel is set to continue as England head coach after his team's World Cup exit. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

"I think the gap is there because of the titles that Argentina, France and Spain have has national teams, as countries, what they built over many years with the coaches and the team," Tuchel said.

"There is still a slight gap that we have to close. The gap shows in almost the expectations of these countries to win the World Cup and be in the final. I think we demanded it from ourselves within camp, for sure.

"We dreamed about it, we pushed for it and we competed for it but there is still a gap to close in the way how to play football under pressure and the way to implement yourself on the very next level.

"But we play France tomorrow. We are number four in the world at the moment and we make it to the semifinal. We want to close this gap. Very little margins, but it is still there to overcome. It is a great position to be in. I like to be the competitor, the one who is chasing and challenging. It starts from tomorrow."

- President Donald Trump adds to Tuchel criticism by questioning Kane role

- Thomas Tuchel: Negative fan opinion won't affect my England conviction

- Gary Neville has 'big problem' with Thomas Tuchel's England 'DNA' comment

Asked to elaborate on those DNA comments, Tuchel said: "What is outstanding and transcended and was transmitted to the to the fans because like it's not so long ago that that we were like in front of thousands and thousands of fans here in America singing 'Wonderwall'. Rightly so.

"I think what the team built, what these players built in the last six and a half weeks, was just on the highest level in terms of togetherness, in terms of spirit.

"This represents me, by the way, and my values, and it represents the Premier League. That is my strong belief and we will never compromise on that.

"I believe that we have to take the next step and play better football under pressure, better football in tournaments.

"We have still another level to reach. That is, of course, my responsibility together with the team, and from there we go."