World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as England face France in third-place playoff - July 18

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The 2026 World Cup has reached its penultimate match as England face France in the third-place playoff in Miami tonight, having fallen agonisingly short of a place in the showpiece final.

Argentina prepare to defend their title against Spain in Sunday's blockbuster fixture, as Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal lock horns on football's biggest stage, and you can stay across everything with ESPN.

- France vs. England at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, line-ups

- Spain vs. Argentina in World Cup 2026 final: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, line-ups

- Thomas Tuchel: England must learn to handle pressure to close gap to rivals

Heartbreak has become a familiar feeling for England at major tournaments, and after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semifinal, another chapter to 60 years of hurt has been written.

The Three Lions led until the 85th minute, courtesy of Anthony Gordon's perfect finish, but Thomas Tuchel invited the reigning champions onto the team by making defensive substitutions in hope to see out a vulnerable lead.

Tuchel has come under scrutiny and despite outrage with his decision-making, sources told ESPN the Football Association has backed the German to remain in his position.

"Still, I believe that three other nations have almost expectations to win the title," Tuchel said in a news conference ahead of today's playoff match. "This is not [England].

"France, Spain, Argentina expect almost. They are on that level that they expect to win. We are not there yet. There is still a gap too close, and this is what we will do."

Argentina prepare to retain their title against Spain in New Jersey to become the third nation to secure back-to-back World Cups.

Messi and Yamal meet for the first time on a football stage, 19 years on from the famous photo of the Argentine holding his future World Cup final opponent as a baby.

- World Cup 2026 today: Live updates and news as it happened on July 17