Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona, Real Madrid want Romero

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Argentina defender Cristian Romero is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur amid interest from clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid, while United States striker Folarin Balogun is a target for Juventus.

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Trending rumors

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero is attracting interest from top clubs in LaLiga and Serie A. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

- Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for life without club captain Cristian Romero, TEAMtalk reports. Spurs are aiming to bring in £50 million for the Argentina international but could have to settle for £40 million. Inter Milan have enquired about the 28-year-old, Real Madrid and Barcelona have held discussions regarding the defender and Atlético Madrid have tracked him for years and remain attentive to his situation. Spurs have already signed center backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi this summer, while they are preparing fresh talks with Micky van de Ven.

- Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland are all looking at Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, Mundo Deportivo reports. The indication is that he will leave the Ligue 1 club, with Juventus best placed to secure the 25-year-old's signature. The Bianconeri already have Jonathan David and Loïs Openda in addition to new signing Jeff Ekhator, but they are equally interested in Balogun. Dortmund and Sunderland are both keeping an eye on him but are considered a step down from Juventus.

- AC Milan are dreaming of signing Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden but would have to offload Rafael Leão first, according to Tuttosport. City could be willing to let Foden leave for between €50 million and €60 million, which is the figure that the Rossoneri are expecting to make from Leão's possible departure. There aren't any negotiations that are openly underway yet, but there is a positive relationship between the clubs following Tijjani Reijnders' move to the Etihad last summer.

- Free agent Mohamed Salah is on the verge of joining Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, according to Footmercato. The 34-year-old has already reached an agreement with Besiktas, where he is expected to soon sign a contract that would see him earn €10 million a year as well as a possible €2 million in bonuses. The contract would be one year with the option for another year. The former Liverpool forward has previously been linked with MLS club Sporting Kansas City.

- Arsenal are likely to sign a defender and keep Ben White to ensure they have cover for William Saliba while he is injured, according to TEAMtalk. They have monitored several right-backs in recent months, who would have been a replacement for White, including Roma's Wesley, Sporting CP's Iván Fresneda, Eintracht Frankfurt's Nnamdi Collins and Newcastle United's Tino Livramento. Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa is now being considered as a serious option due to his ability to play at center back and right-back.

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Other rumors

- Free agent striker Dusan Vlahovic could return to Juventus if he lowers his wage demands. The 26-year-old hasn't responded to Besiktas and maintains hope of getting back onto Barcelona's radar. (Tuttosport)

- Tottenham Hotspur are open to letting Djed Spence leave, with Inter Milan interested in the England full-back. (talkSPORT)

- Chelsea will have to pay £55 million to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix, who wants to leave Selhurst Park. (The Times)

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- Paris Saint-Germain remain in active talks to sign Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche, who wants the move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on an agreement to sign Manchester City winger Savinho. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United are looking at making a move for Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams. (Football Insider)

- Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a £46 million offer from Newcastle United for Lucas Bergvall. (The Athletic)

- Juventus are interested in Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, but he wants to stay in England. (TEAMtalk)

- Aston Villa and Benfica are the most concrete options for Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha, but there is still no agreement with any club at this stage. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Álvaro Arbeloa has asked Fulham to explore the possibility of signing Real Madrid attacking midfielder César Palacios, having already asked about Gonzalo García and Franco Mastantuono. (AS)

- Bologna center back Jhon Lucumi has received interest from AC Milan, Juventus, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Roma and Benfica are interested in Ipswich Town winger Jaden Philogene, while his valuation is putting off Bologna. (TEAMtalk)

- Chilean club Colo Colo are in negotiations to sign Cape Verde's free agent goalkeeper Vozinha. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Eintracht Frankfurt have sent a proposal to Club Brugge about Raphael Onyedika with various other clubs also interested in the midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al-Nassr are progressing on a deal for Mallorca midfielder Samu Costa, who has said yes to the move despite previously receiving a proposal from RB Leipzig. (Fabrizio Romano)