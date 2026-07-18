Who is Jesús Valenzuela Sáez, the England vs. France World Cup referee?

Open Extended Reactions

England and France were both left heartbroken in their respective World Cup semifinals earlier this week but there's little time to lick their wounds, as the two now prepare to face each other in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

While this match may not draw the same kind of attention as Sunday's showpiece final between Spain and Argentina surely will, England and France are two teams full of stars who will be playing for pride.

This game will be officiated by Jesús Valenzuela Sáez, a Venezuelan referee who has taken charge of three matches at the 2026 World Cup so far. But who is he?

Who is Jesús Valenzuela Sáez?

Jesús Valenzuela Sáez is a highly respected referee in south and central American football. Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Jesús Valenzuela Sáez is from Venezuela and largely referees in South and Central America.

Valenzuela Sáez has overseen key matches in the Copa América and the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

In 2021, he was named CONMEBOL's best referee by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

He has actually previously officiated an England game before -- in the 2022 World Cup, when the Three Lions played out a goalless draw with the U.S. during the group stages.

- Thomas Tuchel: England must learn to handle pressure to close gap to rivals

- FIFA defends semifinal referee after France, Deschamps criticism

- Didier Deschamps confirms Mbappé 'available' for third place playoff with Golden Boot in sights

The 42-year-old also refereed the round-of-16 match between France and Poland in 2022 -- a game which France won 3-1 on their way to the final, which they memorably lost on penalties to Argentina.

When is England vs. France?

England and France will face off for third place at the World Cup on Saturday at 10 p.m. BST (5 p.m. ET).

The match will take place at Miami Stadium in the U.S.

The Golden Boot is still up for grabs and -- although Argentina captain Lionel Messi is leading that race with eight goals and four assists ahead of the final tomorrow -- France's Kylian Mbappé, England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have a chance to make their mark in the race in the third place playoff.

Mbappé is sitting on eight goals and three assists, while Kane and Bellingham have six goals and an assist each to their names at this Word Cup. It's entirely possible that Mbappé, Kane or Bellingham could put themselves in contention for the Golden Boot today, should they get a few goals and should Messi blank in the final.

However, with the form the 39-year-old Argentine is in right now, it seems unlikely that Messi fails to record a goal or an assist on Sunday.