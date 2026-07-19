Argentina vs. Spain line-ups: World Cup 2026 final predicted XIs

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Argentina have one final obstacle left in their quest to defend their World Cup title and it's a resolute Spain side that has conceded just one goal all tournament.

The competition's most clinical attack faces the best defence. No. 1 against No. 2. The reigning world and South American champions against the European champions. All the ingredients are there for a final worthy of the occasion.

Argentina broke England hearts as the inevitable Lionel Messi led a late semifinal charge, assisting twice in a seven-minute burst to guide his side to back-to-back World Cup finals.

Lionel Messi has scored eight goals and provided four assists at the World Cup. Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spain were far more convincing, cruising to a 2-0 victory over France while keeping a sixth clean sheet this tournament intact, by comfortably thwarting some of the best attackers in the world.

So will the two sides stick by their winning formulas and name unchanged teams or have some of the super-substitute performances last time out warranted a start in football's biggest final?

ESPN takes you through the predicted line-ups.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina (4-4-2)

Emiliano Martínez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez

Spain (4-2-3-1)

Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal

Argentina's 2-1 victory over England was largely down to Messi's magic and Lionel Scaloni's substitutions which added impetus to the attack.

Where one manager sank his side with defensive substitutions, the other capitalised on that weakness to make timely match-winning changes. The question is: does Scaloni switch things up or hope this time the starting team can impose themselves from the off?

Giuliano Simeone was the sole change from Argentina's 3-1 win over Switzerland, with the Atlético Madrid midfielder preferred to Rodrigo de Paul in midfield. Simeone's display was hardly a memorable one and we expect De Paul to reclaim his spot against Spain.

Gonzalo Montiel replaced Nahuel Molina at right-back and was a clear upgrade in helping Argentina surge forward, but the latter has delivered on big occasions before and offers experience in the side.

Expect no surprises between the sticks. Martinez wasn't tested much by England, but Spain will pose a far greater threat, meaning he'll need to be at his very best. Lining up ahead of him, Cristian Romero is expected to anchor the defence alongside Lisandro Martínez. The pair will be tasked with keeping Spain's crafty front line at bay and must keep cool heads to avoid getting dragged into fouls.

Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister have been a menace in midfield. Fernández has scored some of Argentina's most important goals, including a stunning long-range strike to hand them a lifeline in the 85th minute against the Three Lions.

However, the Premier League duo won't be afforded much space to shoot from distance as they have so often done this tournament and will instead need to focus on marshaling the likes of Rodri and Fabián Ruiz.

Argentina's greatest weapon is the formidable Messi who will line up with Julián Álvarez to lead the charge from the front. Lautaro Martínez scored the winning goal off the bench to send his side through -- and in any other team perhaps gets the nod to start -- but it's difficult to dislodge Álvarez in the form he is in right now.

Messi has scored eight goals and provided four assists in seven games. The 39-year-old will be motivated to surpass his own greatness and guide his nation to World Cup glory once more.

Nine of these players started the 2022 World Cup final when Argentina beat France on penalties after a breathtaking 3-3 draw so they have the nous to win, that's for certain.

Spain cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win against France in the semifinal. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire

Spain are riding the crest of the wave. With a defence of steel, excellent midfield and imperious attack, only one team has managed to score against them this tournament.

But no team that Spain has faced contained Messi in the front line.

Luis de la Fuente will likely name the same team that swept aside heavyweights France. Unai Simón has been outstanding in goal, keeping six clean sheets in seven matches, but he's got a mighty task on his hands, coming up against the World Cup all-time top scorer, playing in the highest-scoring team at this tournament.

Pedro Porro trained separately from the group but is expected to be fit to start in what's a huge boost for La Roja. A right-back by trade, the Spurs defender has three goal involvements at this tournament, having built a strong chemistry with Yamal on the right.

Yamal isn't the only Barcelona teenager shining in this Spain team. Pau Cubarsí has been exceptional, deservingly earning shouts for the FIFA Young Player award. His quality and composure on the ball have been an asset, and his reward is a start in the World Cup final against arguably the greatest player of all time in Messi. Cubarsí has shown no sign of fear and will be well up for the challenge alongside Aymeric Laporte.

Marc Cucurella -- another key force in this team -- will look to keep danger out on the left and link up with Álex Baena.

Spain will be keen to have the bulk of possession and their midfield is key to that. Rodri and Ruiz have been excellent in midfield, with the Manchester City man re-discovering some of the best form of his career, playing like three midfielders. De la Fuente has preferred Ruiz to Pedri for being more suited to his style and has banked on continuity with Dani Olmo starting.

Mikel Oyarzabal leads the scoring charts for Spain with five goals and there's one particularly alarming trend that Argentina must be wary of. The Real Sociedad striker has played in four finals in his career and scored in every one. If he continues that streak, he'll become the first Spanish player to score six goals in one World Cup campaign.

And then of course, there's Mr. Yamal. The Barça winger scored his first World Cup goal in Spain's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and despite struggling to get on the scoresheet since, has been lively on the flank despite some fitness issues. Yamal is fit to start and perhaps saving his best performance yet for the biggest game in his career -- by Nina Hristova.