Real Madrid 'win' 2026 World Cup with more goals scored than any other club

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Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup final Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Argentina courtesy of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres' goal deep into extra time, just as Camp Nou legend Andrés Iniesta did for La Roja in the 2010 final.

Sunday's match in New Jersey was billed as a clash between Barça's greatest-ever player, Lionel Messi, and the club's new superstar, Lamine Yamal. But, when it comes to which club's players scored the most goals this summer, it's Barça's bitter rivals Real Madrid who have "won" the World Cup.

It was an ignominious start to the tournament for Madrid. Having just lost out on the league title for a second successive year, Spain then selected a squad for a World Cup without a single Real Madrid player for the first time ever (the signing of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea was confirmed during the tournament.)

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But players on Los Blancos' books representing other countries scored more goals than those from any other club -- a total of 22 netted by Kylian Mbappé (10 for France, earning him his second Golden Boot award), Jude Bellingham (seven for England), Vinícius Júnior (four for Brazil) and Arda Güler (one for Türkiye).

In second place are European champions Paris Saint-Germain with 15 goals from Ousmane Dembélé (six for France), Bradley Barcola (three for France), Ibrahim Mbaye (two for Senegal), João Neves (one for Portugal), Nuno Mendes (one for Portugal), Achraf Hakimi (one for Morocco) and Fabián Ruiz (one for Spain).

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The first Premier League team to appear on this list are the champions of England, Arsenal. The Gunners are in third place thanks to 13 goals from Kai Havertz (three for Germany), Bukayo Saka (three for England), Mikel Merino (two for Spain), Leandro Trossard (two for Belgium), Viktor Gyökeres (one for Sweden), Gabriel Martinelli (one for Brazil) and Declan Rice (one for England).

Bayern Munich rank fourth thanks to 12 goals from Harry Kane (six for England), Ismael Saibari (three for Morocco), Luis Díaz (one for Colombia), Nathaniel Brown (one for Germany) and Jamal Musiala (one for Germany). The Bundesliga champions' total was boosted by the signing of Saibari from PSV Eindhoven on July 1, nine days before Morocco's quarterfinal loss to France.

Lionel Messi propels Inter Miami CF to joint-fifth place on this list all by himself thanks to his eight goals: three against Algeria, two against Austria, on against Jordan, one against Cape Verde and one more against Egypt. The MLS Cup winners are level with three Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, thanks to the GOAT.

Clubs with most goals at 2026 World Cup

1. Real Madrid: 22

2. Paris Saint-Germain: 15

3. Arsenal: 13

4. Bayern Munich: 12

5. Crystal Palace, Inter Miami, Manchester United, Sunderland: 8

Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot with 10 goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, almost half of the total for Real Madrid players. Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Atlético Madrid had the most players at the final

Real Madrid topping the scoring charts is even more impressive when you consider that they had only one player, Cucurella, who reached the final.

But even Barcelona, with their eight-strong contingent of finalists (all in the Spain squad), were beaten to the punch by Atlético Madrid as the most-represented club in New Jersey on Sunday.

Not only were Atlético's nine players at the 2026 final more than any other club, but it was also the third World Cup final in a row at which the Rojiblancos had the most representatives.

2018 World Cup (4)

Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia); Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernández, Thomas Lemar (France)

2022 World Cup (4)

Antoine Griezmann (France); Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina, Ángel Correa (Argentina)

2026 World Cup (9)

Álex Baena, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill (Spain); Thiago Almada, Julián Álvarez, Alejandro Grimaldo, Juan Musso, Giuliano Simeone

This article was first published on July 17 by ESPN Deportes and has been translated from Spanish and updated.