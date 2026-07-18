Argentina's Emiliano Martínez admits playing with pain of broken finger

Should Messi win the Ballon d'Or if Argentina win the World Cup? (1:16)

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Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez admitted he's been playing through pain in his right hand throughout the World Cup after avoiding a recommended operation in order to participate in the tournament.

"No, it still hurts every day. I knew it was going to hurt a lot. I avoided surgery," Martínez said on Friday.

"All the specialists I consulted told me I had to have surgery or I wouldn't be able to play."

Emiliano Martínez fractured his ring finger back in May. AP Photo

Martínez fractured the ring finger in his right hand on May 20 while warming up for the Europa League final with Aston Villa against Freiburg.

The injury forced Martínez to train separately from his Argentina teammates during the first stages of the World Cup, as he worked on a specialized routine.

"Throughout the entire group stage I couldn't train with the group and it affected me because it's something I love. Afterwards, from Egypt onward, I trained normally and I feel much better."

Despite the injury, Martínez has started every game for Argentina during the 2026 World Cup.

He also kept two clean sheets throughout the group stage, earning a 3-0 victory over Algeria and a 2-0 triumph over Austria.

"Up until two days before the first match, I was playing with one hand; I looked like I had one arm. Now, continuing and talking to people, it's all in my head. It doesn't affect me at all. I don't want to have a leading role on the national team," Martínez said.

Martínez will now feature in his second consecutive World Cup final, after starting for Argentina when La Albiceleste beat France in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Argentina are set to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.