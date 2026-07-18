Chelsea agree £117m deal for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers - sources

Xabi Alonso insists he wants Enzo Fernández to stay at Chelsea (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea are set to make Morgan Rogers the most expensive British player in history after agreeing a £117 million ($157.28m) deal with Aston Villa, sources have told ESPN.

Arsenal were ready to step up their interest in the 23-year-old but Chelsea have moved quickly to seal an agreement following England's World Cup semifinal exit to Argentina.

Sources have told ESPN that Rogers wanted to wait until after England's fate was sealed before determining his next move.

England play France in the World Cup third-place playoff later on Saturday in Miami and he is expected to undergo a medical on Monday after returning with the squad from the United States.

Morgan Rogers' move to Chelsea will reunite him with good friend Cole Palmer, with whom he shares a 'shivering' celebration. Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The fee surpasses the current record for a British player -- the £116m Manchester City paid Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson earlier this month.

Liverpool's £125m move for Sweden international Alexander Isak last summer remains the Premier League's record transfer.

Sources suggest Rogers has agreed the framework of an initial six-year contract and stated his preference to join Chelsea over Arsenal, who ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title in May.

- Premier League 2026-27 kits: Ranking every shirt released

- Xabi Alonso: Decision to join Chelsea over Liverpool was 'about timings'

Rogers joined Villa from Middlesbrough for £15m in February 2024 in a deal which sources suggest includes a sell-on fee to the Championship club. Rogers has scored 31 goals and registered 29 assists in 125 appearances for Villa.

He made his first World Cup start in Wednesday's semifinal defeat to Argentina, providing an assist for Anthony Gordon's second-half opener.