Wrexham beat Man United in Helsinki friendly as Andrey Santos makes strong debut

Laurens: Tielemans' move to Man United is one of the best signings of the window (0:54)

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Andrey Santos made a bright first Manchester United appearance as they fell to a 1-0 pre-season friendly loss to Wrexham in Helsinki.

Sam Smith scored the only goal with an easy finish six minutes before half-time, moments after heading against his own crossbar defending a corner.

United were without the players who have featured at this summer's World Cup -- including new signing Youri Tielemans -- as well as Benjamin Sesko, but Michael Carrick put out a strong starting XI in front of 20,000 spectators in the Finnish capital.

Santos, who became United's first summer signing when he joined from Chelsea at the start of the week for an initial £48 million ($64m), took his place at the base of midfield alongside Mason Mount.

Andrey Santos made a bright start in Manchester United colours in a friendly against Wrexham in Helsinki. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Speaking just before the match, Michael Carrick had praised the 22-year-old's attitude, saying: "He's settled in really well, he's a fantastic character. He's settled in so quickly and he's buzzing to be here, you can see that."

The Brazilian's first involvement was to clear the ball away after Tom Heaton failed to gather under pressure from Smith seconds into the game.

Santos was left on his backside by Lewis O'Brien eight minutes in but the chance came to nothing for Wrexham as the flag went up.

More encouraging was his sliding block on O'Brien moments later and he soon settled in, showing a good range of passing and winning several duels in a busy display.

However, Phil Parkinson's side, who played their first pre-season friendly against Wisla Krakow in Poland last weekend, were looking brighter and threatened again when Bailey Cadamarteri nicked the ball off Ayden Heaven on the edge of the box before the defender recovered.

United's first chance was a Joshua Zirkzee shot that fizzed wide in the 24th minute and they almost went ahead when Smith tried to clear a corner but instead sent a header on to his own crossbar in the 36th minute.

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Moments later Smith was on the scoresheet at the other end and it looked all too easy as he was left with a tap-in after O'Brien's cross appeared to go through Harry Maguire's legs.

Twenty one of the 22 players were replaced at half-time, with only Wrexham's Aaron James staying on, and Carrick sent out a side entirely composed of academy products, facing a decent test against a Wrexham side now including the likes of Conor Coady and Kieffer Moore.

United dominated the ball but struggled to fashion chances as the pace of the game dropped. Instead, Wrexham threatened with a low shot from Davis Keillor-Dunn but Radek Vitek made the save.

When Ethan Wheatley prodded Harry Amass' cross goalwards in the 78th minute, it was their first shot on target but Dan Ward made the save before holding a low drive from Shea Lacey.

Dan Gore hit the deck in the single minute of stoppage time but his optimistic penalty appeal was waved away.