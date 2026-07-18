France vs. England LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Mbappé starts third-place playoff, Rice captains Three Lions

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France and England go head to head with the chance to end their World Cup campaigns on a high, and you can follow the action with ESPN.

After defeat in their respective semifinals earlier in the week to Spain and Argentina, the bronze medal is on offer for the winners in Miami Gardens.

- France vs. England - all you need to know

- Thomas Tuchel: Negative fan opinion won't affect my England conviction

Didier Deschamps is overseeing his final game in charge of Les Bleus after a spell that saw the country win the World Cup in 2018, before defeat in the final to Argentina four years later.

Kylian Mbappé heads into this on eight goals, level with Lionel Messi, and could still take home the Golden Boot, though that isn't likely to serve as much consolation to the captain.

It was a frustrating outing for him and the rest of the French attacking unit as they were outplayed by Spain on Tuesday, struggling to get a foothold in the game as Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the spot -- before Pedro Porro wrapped things up in the second half.

Meanwhile, 60 years of hurt was condemned to continue 24 hours later for England as they squandered a 1-0 advantage late on against Argentina.

Thomas Tuchel's men looked the better of the two sides up until the hour mark, as Anthony Gordon got on the end of a Morgan Rogers cross to go ahead.

But the German's substitutions were criticised post-match, with the Three Lions having six defenders on the pitch at one stage -- as the tide began to turn on England.

Enzo Fernández rocketed home from outside the area in the 85th minute to get level, before Lautaro Martínez headed in at the back post to turn things around in stoppage time, with Messi assisting both.